Trio nabbed for smuggling 19 000 litres of fuel

THREE men have been arrested in Chipinge while attempting to smuggle 19 000 litres of diesel into the country from neighbouring Mozambique.The trio Charles Dube (54) of Taringa village in Marange, Tanaka Kwaadini (27) from Harare, and Dennis Chinokora from Buhera last Friday appeared before Mutare magistrate Lang ton Mukwengi, who told them to apply for bail.They are set to apply for bail at the Mutare Magistrates' Court today.The State alleges that on July 15, 2021 at around midnight, the accused evaded paying import duty and smuggled approximately 19 000 litres of diesel from Mozambique through an illegal crossing point in Makuyana village in Chipinge.The smugglers reportedly used an unregistered DAF CF 85 tanker which was being driven by Dube, while Kwaadini and Chinokora used another vehicle.The accused persons were intercepted by law enforcement agents after crossing from Mozambique.