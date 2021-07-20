Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt urged to reintroduce executive mayors, urban councils

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has been urged to consider reintroducing executive mayors to effectively deal with errant senior council officials who refuse to take orders because the mayors lack executive influence in running municipalities.

This was said by the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe president Josiah Makombe recently during a virtual meeting on governance issues conducted by the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd).

Makombe said executive mayors could effectively run the day-to-day operations of local authorities.

"We have big challenges in managing local authorities as ceremonial mayors. The abolition of the executive mayors is causing us all these problems," he lamented.

"We always say to government there is no harm in bringing back the executive mayors so that they can have an oversight role in the day-to-day operations of councils."

Makombe, who is Gweru mayor, said council officials were not adequately giving mayors and councillors information, especially pertaining to financial issues to enable them to effectively carry out their oversight function.

"As councillors, we have tried to use the audit committee to interrogate certain issues, unfortunately, when we do so, some council officials being interrogated claim political persecution," he said.

A Gweru resident, Rebecca Butau, who addressed the same meeting, said mayors should have the power to follow up on council officials.

The system of executive mayors came into effect in 1997 after amendment of the Urban Councils Act.

In 2008, government abolished the system and reverted to ceremonial mayors.

Local governance experts say executive mayors have the advantage of making important decisions without waiting for council resolutions and have elevated influence and control over local authorities.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Only 73 people in Masvingo registered to vote in June

1 hr ago | 150 Views

'Villagers displaced by diamond mines should fight for their rights'

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Vice President Chiwenga is a Devil says Marry

2 hrs ago | 806 Views

Tinopona Katsande scores big

2 hrs ago | 976 Views

eThekwini mayor refuses to apologise for supporting Jacob Zuma

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

J&J vaccine concerns over Delta variant

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwean business tycoon says Ivermectin saved his life

3 hrs ago | 1079 Views

SA Minister made a fool of himself on BBC by denying ANC failures and yet admit 'slow response gave rioters field day'

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Will Zimbabwe recover and benefit from the AfCFTA?

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Letter to the people of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Jacob Zuma leaves jail to attend brother's funeral

4 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for halt to UK deportations

4 hrs ago | 659 Views

UK deportation flight to Zimbabwe takes off just one-third full on Wednesday

4 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zimbabweans jump off 2nd floor at UK deportation centre

4 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Marry savages 'evil' Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Kwekwe deputy mayor dies

4 hrs ago | 961 Views

Malunga gets notice to vacate farm

4 hrs ago | 615 Views

Dethroned Chief Ndiweni forms pressure group

4 hrs ago | 925 Views

BCC sets up mobile vaccination team

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Ex-army captain slaps businessman with US$20m lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

New twist to 'mysterious' £330 000 supercar

4 hrs ago | 1284 Views

3 armed robbers arrested in Masvingo

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chitungwiza woman loses US$20k to armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Teachers reject 'measly' pay hike

4 hrs ago | 717 Views

Forex pricing SI haunts Mnangagwa's govt

4 hrs ago | 697 Views

First Zina president Clarah Nondo dies

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

Trio nabbed for smuggling 19 000 litres of fuel

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Govt 'frees' Caledonia from Harare

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Jealous man plants ivory in ex-wife's toilet

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

July Moyo halts BCC purges

5 hrs ago | 641 Views

Benjani gets his UEFA A badge

5 hrs ago | 532 Views

Journalist Gwakuba Ndlovu burial set for today before Zanu-PF hero status

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Operator of impounded bus to appear in court

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

5 die of Covid-19 after attending funeral

5 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zifa bosses in court

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe gears for Mozambique war

5 hrs ago | 776 Views

Econet steps up its sustainability drive, joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative

15 hrs ago | 424 Views

Joshua Nkomo's ally dies

17 hrs ago | 4342 Views

Govt to increase hospital beds capacity for Covid-19 patients

18 hrs ago | 446 Views

Teacher rapes student at ZRP high

18 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Zimbabwe extends Covid-19 vaccination to private sector

19 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Kambarami seeks reinstatement

19 hrs ago | 1363 Views

US's Fort Detrick biolab cited as an origin of the Covid-19 pandemic

19 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Mthuli Ncube's mid-term budget review set for tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zanu-PF denies plan to ban women from wearing mini-skirts

20 hrs ago | 850 Views

EFF urges Zimbabweans not to use contraceptives

20 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Zanu-PF's Abednico Ncube battles Covid-19

20 hrs ago | 2327 Views

I'm locked up, waiting to be deported to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League executive election preparations in full swing

20 hrs ago | 161 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days