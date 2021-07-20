First Zina president Clarah Nondo dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE first president of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) Clara Nondo, has died.She was 81.She died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.Zina president Enoch Dongo confirmed Nondo's death last night. She had reportedly suffered three strokes before her death.A midwife by profession, she was Zina president for nine years before she retired from the profession.She was appointed Public Service Commission (PSC) commissioner by the late former President Robert Mugabe, where she served under Mariyawanda Nzuwah.Nondo was then retired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in October 2018, when a new crop of PSC commissioners headed by technocrat Vincent Hungwe was appointed."We are saddened and devastated," Dongo said."She was a role model. She worked tirelessly to establish the nurses' council and to have nursing recognised as a profession. She was a midwife and educator."