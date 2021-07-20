Chitungwiza woman loses US$20k to armed robbers

News / National

by Staff reporter

A woman on Monday evening lost US$20 850, a cellphone and a laptop to eight unknown armed robbers who stormed her house in Unit B, Seke, armed with pistols.The police yesterday said they were investigating the matter."Police in Chitungwiza are investigating an armed robbery case which occurred on July 19, 2021 at about 1930hrs, where eight unknown men who were armed with unidentified pistols stormed a house in Unit B, Seke and attacked the complainant and her daughter before stealing US$20 850, a Techno cellphone and an HP laptop. Investigations are underway," the ZRP tweeted yesterday.Harare province police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza advised the public not to keep large sums of money at home."The public must avoid keeping large sums of cash at home. It should use the banking system to safeguard wealth. People must ensure doors and windows are secure at their homes to deter criminals from gaining access. The public should also give police information on criminals in their community so that police can swoop on them," Mwanza said.