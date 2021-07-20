Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC sets up mobile vaccination team

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council has set up a mobile team to service areas that have no clinics in an effort to reach out to all eligible for vaccination.

BCC health services director Edwin Sibanda told Southern Eye yesterday that in addition to the 19 clinics, they had introduced a mobile team to service areas with no clinics.

He said: "We are covering areas that do not have clinics like Emganwini and Cowdray Park. We have been in Cowdray Park and we have moved to Emganwini. From there, we will see which other areas we will go to."

He said BCC did not have enough manpower to manage the outreach programme, adding that the health department would recruit 150 nurses to complement the health staff.

Government has embarked on a mass vaccination programme to inoculate about 10 million people, representing 60% of the population required to reach herd immunity.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country would inoculate about one million people during the extended two-week lockdown period.

The vaccination programme has also been extended to private health facilities which have been allowed to charge a nominal fee for a jab.

Source - newsday

