Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vice President Chiwenga is a Devil says Marry

by Paul Ndou
2 hrs ago | Views
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has been criticized by his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, who described him as evil , who is causing her untold suffering and denying her access to her children. In the Tweets which were posts by Marry on Wednesday, she emotionally poured her heart out on her afflictions, which include a serious illness and multiple court cases.

Marry, who turned 40 today "Thursday", is facing charges of attempting to murder Vice President General Chiwenga, assaulting her former maid and fraud and money laundering charges.

She has been in and out of court for the last two years.

 she further highlighted that she has not been allowed to see her three children for close to two years now.

"I am going to be 4ty (40 years) tomorrow and just wishing and wanting and waiting for my children Tendai, Christian and Michael to be with me," Marry posted on her Twitter handle.

"What kind of a father denies his children which he claims to love the right to be with their mother and vice-versa. Where is God when you need him?" "I didn't marry the material wealth, I married the wealth that was in his heart, the gentle touch of his hand, the knowledge of God, his understanding of what my heart wanted, he understood the person that I was, the me that I am today, focused, forgiving and forward-thinking."

"As I turn 40 tomorrow, I thank God for the life that he has thrown at me, the weight I have had to carry, the humiliation that I suffered at the hands of my other half, the baseless accusations and the weight of his instructions and authority. Evil eye," she posted.

Marry lost the custody of her three minor children after Chiwenga successfully appealed against an earlier judgement, arguing Marry was incapable of taking care of the children because she was "mentally ill and in need of urgent psychiatric treatment".
She faces lengthy maximum sentences if convicted of the four charges.

Court papers says that she attempted murder charge arises from when she accompanied her husband who had been airlifted to South Africa in July for urgent medical attention and she allegedly refused to let him be admitted to hospital for 24 hours until security.

Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Only 73 people in Masvingo registered to vote in June

1 hr ago | 152 Views

'Villagers displaced by diamond mines should fight for their rights'

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Tinopona Katsande scores big

2 hrs ago | 1013 Views

eThekwini mayor refuses to apologise for supporting Jacob Zuma

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

J&J vaccine concerns over Delta variant

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zimbabwean business tycoon says Ivermectin saved his life

3 hrs ago | 1090 Views

SA Minister made a fool of himself on BBC by denying ANC failures and yet admit 'slow response gave rioters field day'

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Will Zimbabwe recover and benefit from the AfCFTA?

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Letter to the people of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Jacob Zuma leaves jail to attend brother's funeral

4 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for halt to UK deportations

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

UK deportation flight to Zimbabwe takes off just one-third full on Wednesday

4 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zimbabweans jump off 2nd floor at UK deportation centre

4 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Marry savages 'evil' Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Kwekwe deputy mayor dies

4 hrs ago | 970 Views

Malunga gets notice to vacate farm

4 hrs ago | 616 Views

Dethroned Chief Ndiweni forms pressure group

4 hrs ago | 936 Views

BCC sets up mobile vaccination team

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Ex-army captain slaps businessman with US$20m lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 703 Views

New twist to 'mysterious' £330 000 supercar

4 hrs ago | 1291 Views

3 armed robbers arrested in Masvingo

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Chitungwiza woman loses US$20k to armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Teachers reject 'measly' pay hike

4 hrs ago | 721 Views

Forex pricing SI haunts Mnangagwa's govt

4 hrs ago | 699 Views

First Zina president Clarah Nondo dies

5 hrs ago | 663 Views

Govt urged to reintroduce executive mayors, urban councils

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Trio nabbed for smuggling 19 000 litres of fuel

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Govt 'frees' Caledonia from Harare

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Jealous man plants ivory in ex-wife's toilet

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

July Moyo halts BCC purges

5 hrs ago | 643 Views

Benjani gets his UEFA A badge

5 hrs ago | 538 Views

Journalist Gwakuba Ndlovu burial set for today before Zanu-PF hero status

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Operator of impounded bus to appear in court

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

5 die of Covid-19 after attending funeral

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zifa bosses in court

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe gears for Mozambique war

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Econet steps up its sustainability drive, joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative

15 hrs ago | 424 Views

Joshua Nkomo's ally dies

17 hrs ago | 4346 Views

Govt to increase hospital beds capacity for Covid-19 patients

18 hrs ago | 446 Views

Teacher rapes student at ZRP high

18 hrs ago | 2539 Views

Zimbabwe extends Covid-19 vaccination to private sector

19 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Kambarami seeks reinstatement

19 hrs ago | 1363 Views

US's Fort Detrick biolab cited as an origin of the Covid-19 pandemic

19 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Mthuli Ncube's mid-term budget review set for tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zanu-PF denies plan to ban women from wearing mini-skirts

20 hrs ago | 852 Views

EFF urges Zimbabweans not to use contraceptives

20 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Zanu-PF's Abednico Ncube battles Covid-19

20 hrs ago | 2331 Views

I'm locked up, waiting to be deported to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League executive election preparations in full swing

20 hrs ago | 161 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days