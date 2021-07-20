Vice President Chiwenga is a Devil says Marry

News / National

by Paul Ndou

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has been criticized by his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, who described him as evil , who is causing her untold suffering and denying her access to her children. In the Tweets which were posts by Marry on Wednesday, she emotionally poured her heart out on her afflictions, which include a serious illness and multiple court cases.Marry, who turned 40 today "Thursday", is facing charges of attempting to murder Vice President General Chiwenga, assaulting her former maid and fraud and money laundering charges.She has been in and out of court for the last two years.she further highlighted that she has not been allowed to see her three children for close to two years now."I am going to be 4ty (40 years) tomorrow and just wishing and wanting and waiting for my children Tendai, Christian and Michael to be with me," Marry posted on her Twitter handle."What kind of a father denies his children which he claims to love the right to be with their mother and vice-versa. Where is God when you need him?" "I didn't marry the material wealth, I married the wealth that was in his heart, the gentle touch of his hand, the knowledge of God, his understanding of what my heart wanted, he understood the person that I was, the me that I am today, focused, forgiving and forward-thinking.""As I turn 40 tomorrow, I thank God for the life that he has thrown at me, the weight I have had to carry, the humiliation that I suffered at the hands of my other half, the baseless accusations and the weight of his instructions and authority. Evil eye," she posted.Marry lost the custody of her three minor children after Chiwenga successfully appealed against an earlier judgement, arguing Marry was incapable of taking care of the children because she was "mentally ill and in need of urgent psychiatric treatment".She faces lengthy maximum sentences if convicted of the four charges.Court papers says that she attempted murder charge arises from when she accompanied her husband who had been airlifted to South Africa in July for urgent medical attention and she allegedly refused to let him be admitted to hospital for 24 hours until security.