Top cop's corruption exposed

by Lloyd Rabaya
2 hrs ago | Views
Criminal Investigations Department Officer in Charge Mvurwi has been accused of massive corruption by his juniors, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Inspector Shakeman Dzongera is not at peace with his juniors who are accusing him of soliciting bribes and pocketing all the money without sharing with his juniors.

Junior officers who spoke to this publication said he recently pocketed  US$2 000 from a truck that was nabbed at a roadblock carrying 6 000 bottles of illicit beer.

"We are not happy with our Officer In Charge who recently released a Fuso truck that carried 6 000 bottles of illicit beer and released it on $2 000 bribe which he all pocketed alone," lamented the cops.

It is further alleged that he was getting bribes from "corrupt" Mvurwi council officials while giving them protection so that they could not be put in police cells.

It only took the newly transferred cops who then arrested the trio but Dzongera was quick to defend them and did not put them in police cells telling them to attend court from their homes.

The officers also accused their boss of abuse of office by assigning his allies to road block where they give him $15 per shift.

Although Dzongera is into Command agriculture it is alleged he facilitated the transfer of his deputy identified as Safuli to Guruve after accusing him of spending more time in agriculture, rather than work, a field which he also spends most of his time in.

Contacted for comment, Dzongera said he is not aware of all the allegations.

"I am surprised because this is my first time hearing such things and I am not even aware of such malicious allegation against my character and I'm quite concerned and I'm going to dig that whoever is trying to sell my image," he said.


Source - Lloyd Rabaya

Most Popular In 7 Days