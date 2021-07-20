Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance using unorthodox means to fundraise

by Political Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The MDC Alliance has embarked on using unorthodox means to fundraise to keep the party afloat as the embattled opposition party's coffers are reportedly dry on account of donor fatigue.

An impeccable source within that party revealed that the party had resolved to profile some alleged political victims for the purpose of hoodwinking donors to release funds purportedly to assist them.
"The party directed the Social Welfare Department led by Maureen Kademaunga to form what would be called the MDC Alliance State Repression Victims which will document all alleged cases of state repression against citizens. The idea is to convince the international community to release funds to the MDC Alliance to support these alleged victims," said the source.

The source said that people like Tawanda Muchehiwa, Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marowa are some of the people who would be documented as victims of state repression.

The same source added that the MDC Alliance would also interview and take videos and pictures of genuine accident victims and those who had suffered injuries in illegal mining activities and present them as victims of state torture.

Those who would agree to feature on that party's documentary would be rewarded with some goodies with the large chunk of funds received from donors going into coffers of that party. The MDC Alliance provincial chairpersons have already been tasked to identify people who are willing to be profiled as victims of state repression and they should be people who will not compromise that party in future.

The MDC Alliance is in financial doldrums as they are failing to pay workers. Some of the workers have gone for nearly a year without receiving their salaries. The funds to be generated from the documentary of the alleged state victims are expected to be used to pay salary arrears as well as settle other financial obligations as donors and sponsors have reportedly abandoned that party citing continued abuse of funds and infighting.

Source - Online

