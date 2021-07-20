Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi's application for an order to forfeit identified properties owned by Frank Chitukutuku and his wife has been struck off the roll by the High Court because the application was defective.Chitukutuku is facing charges for criminal abuse of duty as a public officer, fraud, bribery and money laundering during his tenure at Zinara.Justice Benjamin Chikowero removed the matter off the roll because investigators from the Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission who should have sworn to the facts they uncovered during the course of their investigations, had not done so.The properties, which the State seeks to confiscate include 10 vehicles, four immovable properties and shareholding in two companies.In his sworn statement, the acting national director of public prosecutions in the NPA, Mr Justine Uladi argued that there is a reasonable probability that Chitukutuku corruptly caused and generated flows of millions of dollars to favoured corporate entities for his personal gain and illicit enrichment.This in turn created a fertile ground for Chitukutuku to start money laundering through allegedly cleaning dirty money by acquiring assets and businesses.