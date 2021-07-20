Police seek 17 year old girl

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for help from the public to locate a 17-year -old girl who went missing two months ago.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Shamiso Maphosa, who was staying with her aunt, Lindiwe Maphosa at number four Glamorgan Road Queens Park East, Bulawayo was last seen leaving home around 5 pm."She left home on May 11 wearing a Northlea High School uniform without telling anyone where she was going," he said.Insp Ncube said Ms Maphosa is of medium height and brown in complexion.Anyone with information regarding her where abouts may contact investigating officer, Constable Chioreso on 0784845689 or officer in charge ZRP Queens Park on (0292) 226413 or any nearest police station.