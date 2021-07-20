Zimbabwe braces for a cold spell

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWENS should brace a three-day cold front expected to start tomorrow morning with reports that vulnerable members of the public should be adequately dressed as the low temperatures may affect them.The relatively cold and dry south-westerly airflow is expected to enter the country through the southern provinces of Matabeleland South and Masvingo on Friday July 23, 2021.In a statement, the Meteorological Services Department (Met) said the weather change is normal."As we approach the weekend, a relatively cool southerly airflow will influence the Zimbabwean atmosphere. It should feel cooler than of late with some areas having cloudy conditions. We urge citizens to keep warm and ensure that vulnerable members of society which include children, the elderly and persons who are all adequately dressed," read the statement."It is expected to decrease the day-time temperatures of most areas in these two provinces to between 18 and 20 degrees Celcius. On Saturday 24 July, the winds should become south-easterly and relatively moist. This should result in cloudy, drizzly and cold conditions over Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland South Provinces. These gloomy conditions should spread further north by Sunday to cover the southern part of Mashonaland East, southern parts of the Midlands, Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan Provinces as well. It is anticipated to become warmer and less cloudy by Monday afternoon."