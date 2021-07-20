Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK slaps sanctions on Kudakwashe Tagwirei and companies

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
The United Kingdom on Thursday announced it had imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on Sakunda boss and President Emmerson Mnangagwas adviser, Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

The sanctions will also apply to any entities owned or controlled by Tagwirei.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said Tagwirei "profited significantly from the misappropriation of property at the expense of wider macroeconomic stability in Zimbabwe, in one of the most serious incidences of corruption under the current government."

"His company, Sakunda Holdings, redeemed government of Zimbabwe Treasury Bills at up to ten times their official value. His actions accelerated the deflation of Zimbabwe's currency, increasing the price of essentials, such as food, for Zimbabwean citizens," he added.

Tagwirei is one of five people targeted in the second tranche of UK sanctions under the Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regime. Others targeted are Teodoro Obiang Mangue, the vice president of Equatorial Guinea; Alex Nain Saab Morán and Alvaro Enrique Pulido Vargas of Venezuela and Nawfal Hammadi Al-Sultan, the governor of Nineveh province in Iraq.

Said Raab: "The action we have taken today targets individuals who have lined their own pockets at the expense of their citizens. The UK is committed to fighting the blight of corruption and holding those responsible for its corrosive effect to account.

"Corruption drains the wealth of poorer nations, keeps their people trapped in poverty and poisons the well of democracy."

He said the sanctions will ensure the targeted individuals will no longer be able to channel their money through UK banks or enter the country.

Tagwirei - who is accused of industrial-scale corruption and "state capture" - was placed on United States sanctions last year.





Source - zimlive

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans jump off 2nd floor at UK deportation centre

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Stop illegal parking, Government officials are not above the law

30 mins ago | 103 Views

14 Zimbabweans deported from UK arrive

35 mins ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe braces for a cold spell

35 mins ago | 222 Views

62 die of Covid-19 in a day in Zimbabwe

36 mins ago | 148 Views

Construction of ZZEE plant in Hwange now complete

36 mins ago | 70 Views

Police seek 17 year old girl

38 mins ago | 120 Views

3 Zimbabwean armed robbers escape from SA prison

38 mins ago | 94 Views

Zimra loses tax case against fuel company

39 mins ago | 44 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

39 mins ago | 50 Views

Global Compensation Fund mobilised …despite COVID-19 threatening the process

39 mins ago | 8 Views

Its not sanctions but corruption hitting Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 98 Views

MDC T's security department infiltrated

1 hr ago | 191 Views

US Embassy warms up to Ngarivhume

1 hr ago | 273 Views

MDC Alliance using unorthodox means to fundraise

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Top cop's corruption exposed

2 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Only 73 people in Masvingo registered to vote in June

5 hrs ago | 544 Views

'Villagers displaced by diamond mines should fight for their rights'

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Vice President Chiwenga is a Devil says Marry

6 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Tinopona Katsande scores big

6 hrs ago | 2654 Views

eThekwini mayor refuses to apologise for supporting Jacob Zuma

6 hrs ago | 1023 Views

J&J vaccine concerns over Delta variant

7 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Zimbabwean business tycoon says Ivermectin saved his life

7 hrs ago | 2045 Views

SA Minister made a fool of himself on BBC by denying ANC failures and yet admit 'slow response gave rioters field day'

7 hrs ago | 579 Views

Will Zimbabwe recover and benefit from the AfCFTA?

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Letter to the people of Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 554 Views

Jacob Zuma leaves jail to attend brother's funeral

8 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for halt to UK deportations

8 hrs ago | 866 Views

UK deportation flight to Zimbabwe takes off just one-third full on Wednesday

8 hrs ago | 990 Views

Zimbabweans jump off 2nd floor at UK deportation centre

8 hrs ago | 3579 Views

Marry savages 'evil' Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Kwekwe deputy mayor dies

8 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Malunga gets notice to vacate farm

8 hrs ago | 779 Views

Dethroned Chief Ndiweni forms pressure group

8 hrs ago | 1439 Views

BCC sets up mobile vaccination team

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ex-army captain slaps businessman with US$20m lawsuit

9 hrs ago | 993 Views

New twist to 'mysterious' £330 000 supercar

9 hrs ago | 1605 Views

3 armed robbers arrested in Masvingo

9 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chitungwiza woman loses US$20k to armed robbers

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

Teachers reject 'measly' pay hike

9 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Forex pricing SI haunts Mnangagwa's govt

9 hrs ago | 934 Views

First Zina president Clarah Nondo dies

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Govt urged to reintroduce executive mayors, urban councils

9 hrs ago | 270 Views

Trio nabbed for smuggling 19 000 litres of fuel

9 hrs ago | 264 Views

Govt 'frees' Caledonia from Harare

9 hrs ago | 550 Views

Jealous man plants ivory in ex-wife's toilet

9 hrs ago | 524 Views

July Moyo halts BCC purges

9 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Benjani gets his UEFA A badge

9 hrs ago | 782 Views

Journalist Gwakuba Ndlovu burial set for today before Zanu-PF hero status

9 hrs ago | 224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days