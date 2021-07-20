Latest News Editor's Choice


Body viewing claims five people

by Tarisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago | Views
Five villagers from Lower Gweru succumbed to Covid 19 after attending a funeral service and conducted body viewing of a deceased person from the village who had died in South Africa of the virus last week.

The village head Siziwe Siyapi confirmed the death saying, "The Ngwenya family had a deceased relative whose body came from South Africa in a coffin sealed with plastic after he died of Covid-19.

"The relatives breached Covid-19 regulations by opening the wrapped coffin and conducted body viewing".

Chief Sogwala of Lower Gweru said, "This is a situation we are faced with here in Lower Gweru, Covid-19 has wrecked havoc, killing people but l blame it on the complacency from our people."

Government regulations stand that only 30 people are allowed to attend funeral gatherings under strict Covid-19 health protocols while body viewing is banned.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

