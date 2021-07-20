Retailers rejecting $10-dollar notes

News / National

by Staff reporter

The transacting public has been urged to report all business entities rejecting the 10-dollar notes to the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.Barely two weeks after the introduction of the 50 Zimbabwe dollar note, some unscrupulous business entities are rejecting ten-dollar notes, a trend that has irked the transaction public.However, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has clarified that no policy directive was issued to phase out notes issued since 2016."The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to inform the general public that all notes issued since 2016 remain legal tender and everyone with information that someone or a business entity is rejecting the 10-dollar notes should report them to our financial intelligence unit," the RBZ Head Communications, Kumbulani Shirichena said.Zimbabwe basket of local currency notes consists of the 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50-dollar bills.