Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Retailers rejecting $10-dollar notes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The transacting public has been urged to report all business entities rejecting the 10-dollar notes to the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Barely two weeks after the introduction of the 50 Zimbabwe dollar note, some unscrupulous business entities are rejecting ten-dollar notes, a trend that has irked the transaction public.

However, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has clarified that no policy directive was issued to phase out notes issued since 2016.

"The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to inform the general public that all notes issued since 2016 remain legal tender and everyone with information that someone or a business entity is rejecting the 10-dollar notes should report them to our financial intelligence unit," the RBZ Head Communications, Kumbulani Shirichena said.

Zimbabwe basket of local currency notes consists of the 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50-dollar bills.

Source - zbc

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Grey hair comes with wisdom

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Female drug peddler undresses to evade arrest

2 hrs ago | 837 Views

Military imposter sentenced to 245 hours community service

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Body viewing claims five people

3 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Stop illegal parking, Government officials are not above the law

4 hrs ago | 764 Views

UK slaps sanctions on Kudakwashe Tagwirei and companies

4 hrs ago | 1776 Views

14 Zimbabweans deported from UK arrive

4 hrs ago | 901 Views

Zimbabwe braces for a cold spell

4 hrs ago | 1500 Views

62 die of Covid-19 in a day in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Construction of ZZEE plant in Hwange now complete

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

Police seek 17 year old girl

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

3 Zimbabwean armed robbers escape from SA prison

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimra loses tax case against fuel company

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Global Compensation Fund mobilised …despite COVID-19 threatening the process

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Its not sanctions but corruption hitting Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

MDC T's security department infiltrated

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

US Embassy warms up to Ngarivhume

5 hrs ago | 940 Views

MDC Alliance using unorthodox means to fundraise

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Top cop's corruption exposed

6 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Only 73 people in Masvingo registered to vote in June

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

'Villagers displaced by diamond mines should fight for their rights'

9 hrs ago | 330 Views

Vice President Chiwenga is a Devil says Marry

10 hrs ago | 2491 Views

Tinopona Katsande scores big

10 hrs ago | 3380 Views

eThekwini mayor refuses to apologise for supporting Jacob Zuma

10 hrs ago | 1158 Views

J&J vaccine concerns over Delta variant

10 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Zimbabwean business tycoon says Ivermectin saved his life

11 hrs ago | 2313 Views

SA Minister made a fool of himself on BBC by denying ANC failures and yet admit 'slow response gave rioters field day'

11 hrs ago | 637 Views

Will Zimbabwe recover and benefit from the AfCFTA?

11 hrs ago | 264 Views

Letter to the people of Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 609 Views

Jacob Zuma leaves jail to attend brother's funeral

12 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for halt to UK deportations

12 hrs ago | 910 Views

UK deportation flight to Zimbabwe takes off just one-third full on Wednesday

12 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Zimbabweans jump off 2nd floor at UK deportation centre

12 hrs ago | 4394 Views

Marry savages 'evil' Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Kwekwe deputy mayor dies

12 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Malunga gets notice to vacate farm

12 hrs ago | 840 Views

Dethroned Chief Ndiweni forms pressure group

12 hrs ago | 1636 Views

BCC sets up mobile vaccination team

12 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ex-army captain slaps businessman with US$20m lawsuit

12 hrs ago | 1090 Views

New twist to 'mysterious' £330 000 supercar

12 hrs ago | 1706 Views

3 armed robbers arrested in Masvingo

12 hrs ago | 635 Views

Chitungwiza woman loses US$20k to armed robbers

12 hrs ago | 315 Views

Teachers reject 'measly' pay hike

12 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Forex pricing SI haunts Mnangagwa's govt

13 hrs ago | 1001 Views

First Zina president Clarah Nondo dies

13 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Govt urged to reintroduce executive mayors, urban councils

13 hrs ago | 279 Views

Trio nabbed for smuggling 19 000 litres of fuel

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Govt 'frees' Caledonia from Harare

13 hrs ago | 613 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days