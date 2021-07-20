Latest News Editor's Choice


Female drug peddler undresses to evade arrest

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Guruve based female drug peddler went berserk and removed all her clothes after male police officers came to arrest her on allegations of selling dagga.

Mildred Muzana (21) ran away undressed shouting that police officers want to rape her while one of the officers shot a video for evidence.

The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates' courts yesterday where Mazani appeared before Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who slapped her with a $2500 fine for indecent assault failure to pay would earn her 15 days in prison.

Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that on July 8 police officers received a tip-off to the effect that Mazana was selling dagga at her homestead and they went there in a bid to search her house and arrest her if they find any dagga.

When Mazani discovered that the police officers were meters away she removed all her clothes and showed them her private parts, "saying arrest me if you can," before shouting "police want to rape me," while running away.

After some minutes she went to a friend's place and dressed up before going to the charge office to file a rape case.

The officers who were on their way to the charge office were called and informed about the matter and ordered their colleagues to lock her up in the cells since they had a video of her doing her shenanigans.


Source - Byo24News

