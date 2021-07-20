Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Demand for Covid-19 jabs overwhelms Gweru nurses

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
GWERU City Council has 31 vacant positions for nurses at its clinics, a development that has contributed to delays in the mass vaccination drive in the Midlands Capital.

Council clinics serve about 50 people a day and in some cases, those wanting to be inoculated are being turned away as the available nurses are being overwhelmed.

The local authority runs eight clinics which are Senga, Mkoba Polyclinic, Mkoba 1, Totonga, Child Welfare, Mtapa Clinic, Ivene and New Life Centre.

In an interview, GCC spokesperson Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee said since June last year, council has lost 14 nurses due to resignations, retirements and death. Those who resigned left for greener pastures.

"As Gweru City Council, between last year and this year, we have nine resignations, four retirements and one death," she said.

"So at the moment GCC has a shortage of 31 nurses which is our current complement. We currently have 65 nurses and we need to recruit more to ensure that we curb the spread of Covid 19 pandemic and other pandemics such as HIV and Aids and TB."

Ms Chingwaramusee said currently to mitigate against the shortage of nurses, council has been engaging locum nurses to cover for shortages.

"Yes, I have been around our clinics and I was told that at times yes our nurses are overwhelmed because of people who want to be vaccinated. Remember we are administering the Covid-19 vaccines and at times people come in numbers. We have told our nurses that everyone must be vaccinated who will be in the queue. Our clinics deal with over 50 people a day and it can be quite straining, worse we have shortages of nurses," she said.

Residents have said the shortage of health workers is dampening the mass vaccination drive in Gweru as centres are being overwhelmed resulting in some residents being turned away.

Gweru has recorded 77 Covid-19 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to the Midlands province Covid-19 update, 74 people succumbed to the virus in Kwekwe, Gokwe South 36, Zvishavane 17, Shurugwi 12, Chirumanzu 8, and Mberengwa 1. "A total of 225 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the Midlands province. Active cases are 1 415, and 4 765 recoveries," reads part of the provincial Covid-19 update.

Gokwe South, Gweru, Kwekwe, Zvishavane are the Covid-19 hotspots in the province.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Children not safe from Covid-19: Experts

43 secs ago | 0 Views

Armed robbers kill businessman, steal US$4 500

2 mins ago | 5 Views

'Nkayi district hospital mortuary not functioning for 13 years'

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Gweru engages Salvi Lighting Rwanda to fix street lights

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe companies map alternative routes as SA burns

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Touts set up 'bush tollgates'

9 mins ago | 30 Views

Top cops steal smuggled goods

16 mins ago | 59 Views

Ministers and CIOs named in farm grab

19 mins ago | 110 Views

SA unrest cuts off Zimbabwe supply chains

24 mins ago | 85 Views

CABS taken to court over currency conversion

27 mins ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe firms fret over Mozambique crisis

29 mins ago | 67 Views

Padenga VFEX listing may 'cannibalise' ZSE

31 mins ago | 41 Views

Companies struggle to raise US$2 billion

32 mins ago | 54 Views

Pegasus spyware: No more privacy

36 mins ago | 78 Views

Facebook releases Zimbabwe widely used emojis

39 mins ago | 98 Views

Cold and drizzly weekend ahead

42 mins ago | 106 Views

End to Zimbabwe power shortages in sight

43 mins ago | 134 Views

Woman loses US$2,000 to robbers in lift

44 mins ago | 176 Views

Unvaccinated TelOne staff sent on leave

44 mins ago | 123 Views

Grey hair comes with wisdom

14 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Female drug peddler undresses to evade arrest

15 hrs ago | 3023 Views

Retailers rejecting $10-dollar notes

16 hrs ago | 2813 Views

Military imposter sentenced to 245 hours community service

16 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Body viewing claims five people

16 hrs ago | 4613 Views

Stop illegal parking, Government officials are not above the law

17 hrs ago | 1786 Views

UK slaps sanctions on Kudakwashe Tagwirei and companies

17 hrs ago | 3678 Views

14 Zimbabweans deported from UK arrive

17 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Zimbabwe braces for a cold spell

17 hrs ago | 3136 Views

62 die of Covid-19 in a day in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Construction of ZZEE plant in Hwange now complete

17 hrs ago | 636 Views

Police seek 17 year old girl

17 hrs ago | 748 Views

3 Zimbabwean armed robbers escape from SA prison

17 hrs ago | 826 Views

Zimra loses tax case against fuel company

17 hrs ago | 503 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Global Compensation Fund mobilised …despite COVID-19 threatening the process

17 hrs ago | 60 Views

Its not sanctions but corruption hitting Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

MDC T's security department infiltrated

18 hrs ago | 867 Views

US Embassy warms up to Ngarivhume

18 hrs ago | 1621 Views

MDC Alliance using unorthodox means to fundraise

18 hrs ago | 492 Views

Top cop's corruption exposed

19 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Only 73 people in Masvingo registered to vote in June

22 hrs ago | 759 Views

'Villagers displaced by diamond mines should fight for their rights'

22 hrs ago | 357 Views

Vice President Chiwenga is a Devil says Marry

23 hrs ago | 2856 Views

Tinopona Katsande scores big

23 hrs ago | 4571 Views

eThekwini mayor refuses to apologise for supporting Jacob Zuma

23 hrs ago | 1328 Views

J&J vaccine concerns over Delta variant

23 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Zimbabwean business tycoon says Ivermectin saved his life

24 hrs ago | 2808 Views

SA Minister made a fool of himself on BBC by denying ANC failures and yet admit 'slow response gave rioters field day'

24 hrs ago | 715 Views

Will Zimbabwe recover and benefit from the AfCFTA?

24 hrs ago | 343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days