Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman loses US$2,000 to robbers in lift

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
A Harare woman lost USD$2 000 after she was given a lift by three suspected robbers from Graniteside industrial area to the Central Business District (CBD). The woman was reportedly robbed along the way and was later dumped near the National Sports Stadium.

The three suspects who are currently on the run allegedly committed a spate of robberies on July 19 2021 that include robbing a complainant of a motor vehicle, an identity card and a cell phone and robbing another complainant of US$300 before pouncing on the woman and robbed her of US$2 000.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

"Police in Harare are appealing for information that may aid investigations of three robbery cases which occurred on 19 July 2021 at Kuwadzana roundabout, Masimbi area in GlenNorah and along Kirkman Road, Harare.

"Three suspects robbed the complainant of his Isuzu KB250 motor vehicle, identity card and cell phone after the complainant who was driving from Norton to Harare had offered a lift to the suspects. The suspects went on to use the stolen vehicle to rob another complainant they had offered a lift along Glen View Road. The second complaint lost US$300, cellphone and bucket of milk to the robbers before he was dumped at Masimbi, GlenNorah.

"In another robbery case, a Harare woman lost US$2000 cash to the robbery suspects who were driving a silver Honda Fit after she was offered a lift from Graniteside to Harare CBD. The victim was dumped along Kirkman Road near National Sports Stadium."

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Children not safe from Covid-19: Experts

9 secs ago | 0 Views

Armed robbers kill businessman, steal US$4 500

2 mins ago | 4 Views

'Nkayi district hospital mortuary not functioning for 13 years'

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Gweru engages Salvi Lighting Rwanda to fix street lights

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe companies map alternative routes as SA burns

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Touts set up 'bush tollgates'

8 mins ago | 27 Views

Top cops steal smuggled goods

16 mins ago | 56 Views

Ministers and CIOs named in farm grab

18 mins ago | 109 Views

SA unrest cuts off Zimbabwe supply chains

24 mins ago | 83 Views

CABS taken to court over currency conversion

26 mins ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe firms fret over Mozambique crisis

28 mins ago | 67 Views

Padenga VFEX listing may 'cannibalise' ZSE

30 mins ago | 41 Views

Companies struggle to raise US$2 billion

32 mins ago | 54 Views

Pegasus spyware: No more privacy

35 mins ago | 78 Views

Facebook releases Zimbabwe widely used emojis

38 mins ago | 97 Views

Cold and drizzly weekend ahead

41 mins ago | 105 Views

End to Zimbabwe power shortages in sight

43 mins ago | 132 Views

Unvaccinated TelOne staff sent on leave

44 mins ago | 123 Views

Demand for Covid-19 jabs overwhelms Gweru nurses

45 mins ago | 36 Views

Grey hair comes with wisdom

14 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Female drug peddler undresses to evade arrest

15 hrs ago | 3023 Views

Retailers rejecting $10-dollar notes

16 hrs ago | 2813 Views

Military imposter sentenced to 245 hours community service

16 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Body viewing claims five people

16 hrs ago | 4612 Views

Stop illegal parking, Government officials are not above the law

17 hrs ago | 1785 Views

UK slaps sanctions on Kudakwashe Tagwirei and companies

17 hrs ago | 3678 Views

14 Zimbabweans deported from UK arrive

17 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Zimbabwe braces for a cold spell

17 hrs ago | 3134 Views

62 die of Covid-19 in a day in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Construction of ZZEE plant in Hwange now complete

17 hrs ago | 636 Views

Police seek 17 year old girl

17 hrs ago | 746 Views

3 Zimbabwean armed robbers escape from SA prison

17 hrs ago | 826 Views

Zimra loses tax case against fuel company

17 hrs ago | 502 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Global Compensation Fund mobilised …despite COVID-19 threatening the process

17 hrs ago | 60 Views

Its not sanctions but corruption hitting Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

MDC T's security department infiltrated

18 hrs ago | 865 Views

US Embassy warms up to Ngarivhume

18 hrs ago | 1621 Views

MDC Alliance using unorthodox means to fundraise

18 hrs ago | 492 Views

Top cop's corruption exposed

19 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Only 73 people in Masvingo registered to vote in June

22 hrs ago | 758 Views

'Villagers displaced by diamond mines should fight for their rights'

22 hrs ago | 357 Views

Vice President Chiwenga is a Devil says Marry

23 hrs ago | 2856 Views

Tinopona Katsande scores big

23 hrs ago | 4571 Views

eThekwini mayor refuses to apologise for supporting Jacob Zuma

23 hrs ago | 1328 Views

J&J vaccine concerns over Delta variant

23 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Zimbabwean business tycoon says Ivermectin saved his life

24 hrs ago | 2808 Views

SA Minister made a fool of himself on BBC by denying ANC failures and yet admit 'slow response gave rioters field day'

24 hrs ago | 715 Views

Will Zimbabwe recover and benefit from the AfCFTA?

24 hrs ago | 343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days