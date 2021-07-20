Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cold and drizzly weekend ahead

by Staff reporter
40 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS should brace for an extremely cold and drizzly weekend and vulnerable members of the public should be adequately dressed to avoid diseases like pneumonia.

The relatively cold and dry southwesterly airflow is expected to enter the country through the southern provinces of Matabeleland South and Masvingo today.
In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said the weather change is normal at this time of the year.

"As we approach the weekend, a relatively cool southerly airflow will influence the Zimbabwean atmosphere. It should feel cooler than of late with some areas having cloudy conditions. We urge citizens to keep warm and ensure that vulnerable members of society which include children, the elderly and persons who are ill are adequately dressed," read the statement.

"It is expected to decrease the daytime temperatures of most areas in these two provinces to between 18 and 20 Degrees Celcius. On Saturday 24 July, the winds should become southeasterly and relatively moist. This should result in cloudy, drizzly and cold conditions over Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland South Provinces. These gloomy conditions should spread further north by Sunday to cover the southern part of Mashonaland East, southern parts of the Midlands, Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan Provinces as well. It is anticipated to become warmer and less cloudy by Monday afternoon."

The department warned that the use of braziers or open fires to keep warm, should be done in a wellventilated room to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning that can be fatal.

Farmers were urged to use frost mitigation measures that suit particular crops and areas. Renowned paediatrician Dr Wedu Ndebele urged residents to keep children warm in order to reduce their risk of respiratory diseases which may be triggered by the cold spell.

He said children and babies should be monitored always and be kept warm as cold weather can trigger asthma attacks and other respiratory diseases. Dr Ndebele said children should be kept warm at night and people should avoid using braziers indoors.

"I encourage residents to ensure that children are warm and they should avoid playing outside in the wind. They should understand that such cold spells may be normal but can trigger respiratory diseases like asthma, cold and flu," said Dr Ndebele.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Armed robbers kill businessman, steal US$4 500

30 secs ago | 0 Views

'Nkayi district hospital mortuary not functioning for 13 years'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Gweru engages Salvi Lighting Rwanda to fix street lights

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe companies map alternative routes as SA burns

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Touts set up 'bush tollgates'

7 mins ago | 21 Views

Top cops steal smuggled goods

15 mins ago | 48 Views

Ministers and CIOs named in farm grab

17 mins ago | 98 Views

SA unrest cuts off Zimbabwe supply chains

23 mins ago | 80 Views

CABS taken to court over currency conversion

25 mins ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe firms fret over Mozambique crisis

27 mins ago | 65 Views

Padenga VFEX listing may 'cannibalise' ZSE

29 mins ago | 40 Views

Companies struggle to raise US$2 billion

31 mins ago | 54 Views

Pegasus spyware: No more privacy

34 mins ago | 77 Views

Facebook releases Zimbabwe widely used emojis

37 mins ago | 94 Views

End to Zimbabwe power shortages in sight

41 mins ago | 132 Views

Woman loses US$2,000 to robbers in lift

42 mins ago | 170 Views

Unvaccinated TelOne staff sent on leave

43 mins ago | 122 Views

Demand for Covid-19 jabs overwhelms Gweru nurses

44 mins ago | 36 Views

Grey hair comes with wisdom

14 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Female drug peddler undresses to evade arrest

15 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Retailers rejecting $10-dollar notes

16 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Military imposter sentenced to 245 hours community service

16 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Body viewing claims five people

16 hrs ago | 4605 Views

Stop illegal parking, Government officials are not above the law

17 hrs ago | 1784 Views

UK slaps sanctions on Kudakwashe Tagwirei and companies

17 hrs ago | 3677 Views

14 Zimbabweans deported from UK arrive

17 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Zimbabwe braces for a cold spell

17 hrs ago | 3133 Views

62 die of Covid-19 in a day in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Construction of ZZEE plant in Hwange now complete

17 hrs ago | 636 Views

Police seek 17 year old girl

17 hrs ago | 746 Views

3 Zimbabwean armed robbers escape from SA prison

17 hrs ago | 826 Views

Zimra loses tax case against fuel company

17 hrs ago | 501 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Global Compensation Fund mobilised …despite COVID-19 threatening the process

17 hrs ago | 60 Views

Its not sanctions but corruption hitting Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

MDC T's security department infiltrated

18 hrs ago | 863 Views

US Embassy warms up to Ngarivhume

18 hrs ago | 1621 Views

MDC Alliance using unorthodox means to fundraise

18 hrs ago | 490 Views

Top cop's corruption exposed

19 hrs ago | 3084 Views

Only 73 people in Masvingo registered to vote in June

22 hrs ago | 758 Views

'Villagers displaced by diamond mines should fight for their rights'

22 hrs ago | 357 Views

Vice President Chiwenga is a Devil says Marry

23 hrs ago | 2855 Views

Tinopona Katsande scores big

23 hrs ago | 4567 Views

eThekwini mayor refuses to apologise for supporting Jacob Zuma

23 hrs ago | 1328 Views

J&J vaccine concerns over Delta variant

23 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Zimbabwean business tycoon says Ivermectin saved his life

24 hrs ago | 2807 Views

SA Minister made a fool of himself on BBC by denying ANC failures and yet admit 'slow response gave rioters field day'

24 hrs ago | 715 Views

Will Zimbabwe recover and benefit from the AfCFTA?

24 hrs ago | 343 Views

Letter to the people of Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 699 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days