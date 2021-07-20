Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutsvangwa embraces the fourth estate

by Tarisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago | Views
Minister of information, Publicity and Broadcasting services Monica Mutsvangwa has applauded and guaranteed safety to both public and private media during the dialogue on the launch of the "My Freedom of Information" campaign yesterday.

Speaking during the dialogue she said," We want to work with everybody to remove polarisation, there is no public media and private media at the end of the day we are all people whole build this country.

The new law protects journalists' and I have them close to my heart because they are very essential".

She added that the government has made strides to include everyone by licencing of community radios to reach the minority and all media houses are welcome in post-cabinet briefing to enable feedback.

The new freedom bill campaign was designed to publicise the freedom of information act so that citizens especially women, girls and female journalists may begin to enjoy the law and assert their rights to access to information.

The campaign was implemented by TaLI, with support from the Fojo Media lnstitute, international media support and funding from the Embassy of Sweden in Harare.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

