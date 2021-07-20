Mnangagwa declares Joshua Nkomo's ally a liberation war hero

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Chiweshe

The late vice president Joshua Nkomo's trusted ally cde Kakora Mhundurwa has been decided a liberation war hero by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mhundurwa died of diabities at Howard hospital on Tuesday at the age of 90.He will be buried at his rural home, Nyakudya village in Chiweshe today.