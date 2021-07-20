Latest News Editor's Choice


'Time to complete Tsvangira's democratic struggle,' says Chamisa's youths

by Staff reporter
YOUTHS from the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa say they are now prepared to finishing the legacy issue started by the late founding president Morgan Tsvangirai and complete the democratic struggle for a truly independent Zimbabwe.

Tsvangirai died in 2018 and since then they have been fierce power struggles in the MDC with rivals Chamisa and Douglas Mwonzora fighting for recognition as the correct heir to the throne.

Chamisa and Mwonzora now lead rival opposing factions.

However, addressing mourners at the burial of Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa at the Kwekwe Central Cemetery Friday, a combative MDC Alliance youth secretary-general Ostalos Siziba, said the end was nigh for the ruling Zanu PF party.

Tobaiwa succumbed to Covid-19 this week.

"We are facing difficulties and challenges in the country but the challenges are not insurmountable. The end of Zanu PF is nigh. We are going to finish the unfinished business of the democratic struggle of the country. There is no struggle without bruises," he said.

"We want to honour Tobaiwa as a founder of the democratic alternative in the country. In September 1999, a political party that became a real harbinger for a radically different Zimbabwe was born," Siziba said.

"Tobaiwa represented the Tsvangirai generation. The Tsvangirai generation started the struggle for a people-driven constitution in Zimbabwe. They advanced the agenda for the liberation project. Under the leadership of Chamisa, it represents the transformational generation.

"Tobaiwa understood that the MDC is not a generational party. We are different from Zanu PF where leaders want to die in office or the use of guns for them to vacate office. The MDC is not a generational party. Tobaiwa represented the inter-generational consensus in Zimbabwe," Siziba said.

Tobaiwa was 76 and died while still in office as deputy mayor after serving for years at one time as mayor and councillor.

"We are going to honour Tobaiwa by ensuring that all heroes of the democratic struggle are uplifted," he said.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance defied the national Covid-19 restrictions after over 300 mourners attended Tobaiwa's burial.

Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya and local councillors were joined by hundreds of MDC Alliance supporters at the cemetery. Kwekwe is one of the Covid-19 hotspots and the government has outlawed funerals to exceed 30 mourners while public mass gatherings are also prohibited.

