Top cop breathes fire over corruption allegations

by Paul Ndou
4 hrs ago | Views
Officer In Charge (OIC) Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Mvurwi Shakeman Dzongera is allegedly breathing in a national OICs group who are warning him to shun corruption.


Dzongera made the headlines after his juniors complained to this publication on his graft.

One OIC warned Dzongera to stop corruption and share  with his juniors.

"Dzongera usadye wega vapfanha vakatarisa vapeo," reads the text.

Decetective Stanly Muya who was formerly with Mvurwi station urged Dzongera to seek Devine intervertion.

"Remain resolute my brother and pray to God he will help you overcome," Muya wrote.

However, Dzongera tried to explain that he was being fought by his deputy and the allegations are baseless.

"I am being fought by my deputy and the allegations have no substance," replied Dzongera.

Although his deputy is not in the same group with other OICs it remains to be seen who he is going to blame for leaking their chats to this publication.

Another OIC in the same group urged Dzongera to ignore the media.

Source - Byo24News

