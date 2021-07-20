Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masvingo City Council fires Engineer Gozo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Embattled Masvingo City Engineer Tawanda Gozo who has been on six months suspension has been relieved of his duties as Director of Engineering department in a judgement delivered during a special meeting on July 20, 2021 at Town House, TellZim News has learnt.

The curtain finally came down on the beleaguered Gozo after a series of meetings conducted to determine his fate since his suspension in February this year on charges of gross incompetence which led to poor service delivery.

"Accordingly the Respondent having been found guilty as charged is discharged from employment with immediate effect from the date of suspension subject to approval from the Local Government Board.

"Council to discharge the Director of Engineering Services from employment with effect from the date of suspension (05 February 2021) subject to approval from the Local Government Board," read part of the letter

The guilty verdict comes after a series of meetings with the first one being on June 30-July 2 then continued up to July 14 when the Disciplinary Committee announced it to both parties.

However contacted for comment, Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa declined to comment as he referred questions to the Mayor Councillor Collen Maboke.

Cllr Maboke said he could not comment at this point as the dismissed Gozo has since appealed against the judgement.

"I cannot comment on the issue since Engineer Gozo has appealed against the judgement. Commenting on the matter will be prejudicial to the appeal against the dismissal," said Maboke.

When contacted for comment over the appeal Gozo could neither confirm nor deny confirm as he said he could not comment on the matter.

"Can you tell everyone at TellZim that I don't comment over the matter and I have never commented on the issue before," said Gozo.

Masvingo council faced a host of challenges that range from acute water shortages, poor waste management, refuse collection as well as poor maintenance of roads among others which reflected the deterioration of service delivery.

Source - tellzim

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Cell phone thieves try to sell to detectives

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

Man stoned to death over missing dog

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Covid-19 halts judges' interviews

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

ZEC temporarily close offices

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chief Mahlathini heir apparent dies

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

Canada vs Zimbabwe: Two divergent paths of Covid-19 vaccination

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Top cop breathes fire over corruption allegations

10 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Kambarami drags Mnangagwa, ZEC to court

14 hrs ago | 1717 Views

US stung but unfazed over Zimbabwe vaccine rejection

14 hrs ago | 2679 Views

UK Home Minister unapologetic for deporting Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 2268 Views

MDC name is ours, no one else: Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 2214 Views

'No vaccination, no by-elections'

14 hrs ago | 987 Views

Con-artist drops Mnangagwa's name in US$488 000 fraud case

14 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zapu liberation struggle stalwart Thaka dies

14 hrs ago | 801 Views

National hero's widow arrested for school fees fraud

14 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Soldier dark horse in Marondera primaries

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Zimbabwe documents citizens in foreign lands

14 hrs ago | 1256 Views

'Informal traders to blame for demolitions'

14 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Spurned' man turns to bestiality

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Police implicated in Binga smuggling

14 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe-China project drills 126 boreholes in Matebeleland South

14 hrs ago | 175 Views

Aspiring Kariba MP arrested in SA 'smuggling' Broncleer

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwean criminals in UK must stop blaming government over deportations

14 hrs ago | 423 Views

Goods smuggled from SA impounded

14 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe vaccination drive hits 2 million milestone

14 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Team Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

UK deportees: Rapists, murderers leave trail of broken lives

14 hrs ago | 430 Views

'Time to complete Tsvangira's democratic struggle,' says Chamisa's youths

14 hrs ago | 636 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days