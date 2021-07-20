Masvingo City Council fires Engineer Gozo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Embattled Masvingo City Engineer Tawanda Gozo who has been on six months suspension has been relieved of his duties as Director of Engineering department in a judgement delivered during a special meeting on July 20, 2021 at Town House, TellZim News has learnt.The curtain finally came down on the beleaguered Gozo after a series of meetings conducted to determine his fate since his suspension in February this year on charges of gross incompetence which led to poor service delivery."Accordingly the Respondent having been found guilty as charged is discharged from employment with immediate effect from the date of suspension subject to approval from the Local Government Board."Council to discharge the Director of Engineering Services from employment with effect from the date of suspension (05 February 2021) subject to approval from the Local Government Board," read part of the letterThe guilty verdict comes after a series of meetings with the first one being on June 30-July 2 then continued up to July 14 when the Disciplinary Committee announced it to both parties.However contacted for comment, Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa declined to comment as he referred questions to the Mayor Councillor Collen Maboke.Cllr Maboke said he could not comment at this point as the dismissed Gozo has since appealed against the judgement."I cannot comment on the issue since Engineer Gozo has appealed against the judgement. Commenting on the matter will be prejudicial to the appeal against the dismissal," said Maboke.When contacted for comment over the appeal Gozo could neither confirm nor deny confirm as he said he could not comment on the matter."Can you tell everyone at TellZim that I don't comment over the matter and I have never commented on the issue before," said Gozo.Masvingo council faced a host of challenges that range from acute water shortages, poor waste management, refuse collection as well as poor maintenance of roads among others which reflected the deterioration of service delivery.