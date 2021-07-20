Man stoned to death over missing dog

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Kadoma

PEOPLE in Sanyati were left dump folded on Wednesday after seven villagers from Jompane 5 stoned Lazarus Vhurirai to death over a missing dog dispute.

Isaah Chitima (30), Tawanda Njanji(17),Gift Chitima(20) and Hakilos Kudakwashe Njanji were arrested and dragged to Kadoma Magistrates courts yesterday.Appearing before Kadoma resident Magistrate Shingirai Mutiro the quartet were not asked to plead to a murder charge and were remanded in custody.The state alleged on Wednesday and at village 5 the suspects and the other three who are still at large teamed up against the now deceased Vhurirai whom they accused of stealing a dog they were missing.They picked stones and iron bars which they used to fatally assault him discovering that he was dead they fled in different directions.Investigations by the police led to the arrest of the suspects.