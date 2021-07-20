Latest News Editor's Choice


Cell phone thieves try to sell to detectives

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO Mvurwi based cell phone thieves suspects were arrested on Thursday after they tried to sell stolen cell phones to a detective.


Romeo Zvinairo (33) and Missi Mutumika (23) were arraigned before Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on Friday facing unlawful entry and theft.

The state led by Albert Charewa alleged on July 15 the duo broke into Rumbidzai Musonza's house and stole a number of itel phones.

Musonza discovered the unlawful entry and theft the next day and filed a police report.

On July 23 detectives heard that the duo were selling their loot and purported to be buyers before arresting them.

Musonza possitively identified her cellphones and were all recovered.

The matter continues on August 4.

Source - Byo24news

