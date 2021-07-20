Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese in massive looting of Zimbabwe's minerals, says Chief Chiweshe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A TRADITIONAL leader in Mashonaland Central province has in a rare show of bravery stood up and accused Chinese nationals in Zimbabwe of being behind massive looting of the country mineral resources.

Chief Chiweshe, born Matthew Chitemamuswe also accused the Chinese nationals of abusing the role China played in the liberation struggle for an independent Zimbabwe, to take Zimbabwe for granted and loot its vast mineral resources including chrome and gold.

He was speaking to journalists Saturday after a media tour of  Mavuradonha Wilderness.

The traditional leader questioned how a Chinese mining company, Afrochine, had been allowed by the government to mine chrome ore in the belly of the iconic heritage site.

The world-renowned Mavuradonha is a World Heritage Site "nominee" and the local community view it as a sacred place where their ancestors and spirits reside.

A visit to the site by the media showed Afrochine had damaged the main padlock at Mavuradonha Wilderness to gain entrance and had moved in excavators and other heavy machinery and equipment.

However, Chief Chiweshe blamed the Chinese nationals for operating like the notorious gold panners infamously referred to as MaShurugwi and known for not respecting the country's laws and traditions.

"The Chinese are just behaving like MaShurugwi, look at where these MaShurugwi are. All the local councils where the MaShurugwi operate from are poor as they do not pay any taxes," Chief Chiweshe told journalists.

"We are in defence of our mountain range, we will eventually see if and how the resources underground will be protected. These people (Chinese) do not talk to anyone. These people take what they want and go. They do not even recognise local communities or chiefs in the areas they operate. The law is not doing anything. We do not know if this is how they behave in their country.

"We implore those inviting these Chinese to invite genuine Chinese people not these crooks. They are now taking advantage of the role they played in liberating Zimbabwe. They must follow the law, not this behaviour based on what they did for us."

China played a central role in Zimbabwe's liberation from British colonial rule through training of freedom fighters and supplying arms of war and other necessary logistics.

It has remained Zimbabwe's "all-weather friend" according to the ruling Zanu PF government.

Sources said a Zimbabwean man only identified as Mashumba was managing the Afrochine chrome mine in Muzarambani and about 15 men and four women were camped at the site. They had dug a 20-metre hole to extract the mineral.

The media tour was organised by BirdLife Zimbabwe, Harare Wetlands Trust and Mavuradonha Wilderness.

Harare Wetlands said the wilderness was a popular breeding area for animals such as zebras, wildebeests, impalas and kudus. It said the wildlife species there were under threat as the Chinese had indicated the area is under their jurisdiction and the animals would be killed.

Added Chiweshe: "The challenge is corruption where everyone is now aiming to get a 5% kickback from every investor. Here we call it hukopokopo."

George Seremwe who runs Mavuradonha Wilderness said water supplies for animals in the conservancy had already been affected by the chrome mining and it was no longer flowing in the rivers.

"Due to some disturbances in the mountain, the water is no longer flowing in rivers. Fortunately for villagers, they can still survive on underground water but if mining continues then that will be the beginning of serious water challenges," said Seremwe.

The almost 600 square kilometre wildlife resort has been maintained in its natural state since 1988 when the government legislated it was a protected area under the Communal Lands Act.

This ensured its protection from mining, agriculture and any other activities that might be targeted.

However, the Muzarabani Rural District Council (RDC) has been accused of receiving orders from "people in Harare" to ensure the Chinese have their way in the district.

Efforts to get a comment from senior Muzarabani officials were fruitless.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mwonzora party's plot to delay polls revealed

4 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bigwigs in messy sugar tender storm

4 hrs ago | 666 Views

Half Zimbabwe's population now extremely poor

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Govt 'pampers' Mapostori

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

War vet sends SOS

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Zim students' battle to get internship

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe sugar giant clinches Coca-Cola deal

4 hrs ago | 649 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Everton, Palace interested in Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Tokyo Olympics: Purcell-Gilpin storms into rowing quarter-finals

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mukanya drafts 'retirement' plan

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zimbabwean models catwalk for penury

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

City unveils ambitious schools expansion plan

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Informal traders resort to smuggling

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Family 'hurt' by Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu hero snub as late journalist buried

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Matabeleland South education director succumb to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Ridiculous glory seeking' Hwende rebuked

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

No farms for UK deportees, says Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Forget about traditional funeral rituals, says Omega Sibanda

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa withdraws cars pledge to Bosso

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Shots fired as armed robbers pounce again

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bosso chairman in passionate plea for financial assistance

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

No to factional mudslinging…Discipline comrades discipline!

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Umguza CEO, councillors suspended

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Schools enrolment capped at 1 000

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

UK deportees will not be mistreated by Zimbabwe government

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

IDs shortage to ease

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe oil drilling to begin in 2022

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Doctors, nurses banned from striking

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZACC guns for US$7bn assets illicitly siphoned out of the country

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Covid-19 stalks the unvaccinated

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Zimbabwe has 2 747 covid-19 related deaths' - what is nauseating is some still believe the lie

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Cell phone thieves try to sell to detectives

17 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Man stoned to death over missing dog

17 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Covid-19 halts judges' interviews

17 hrs ago | 386 Views

ZEC temporarily close offices

17 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chief Mahlathini heir apparent dies

17 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Masvingo City Council fires Engineer Gozo

17 hrs ago | 732 Views

Canada vs Zimbabwe: Two divergent paths of Covid-19 vaccination

18 hrs ago | 1360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days