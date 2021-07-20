Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Covid-19 stalks the unvaccinated

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Almost 90 percent of people who succumbed to the coronavirus in the past few weeks were unvaccinated, underlining the importance of the ongoing mass vaccination exercise, according to a new report from health officials.

The unvaccinated make up 90 percent of hospital admissions.

The Government has ramped up its vaccination campaign, which will be boosted by the arrival of an additional one million Sinovac doses and three million syringes from China today.

The latest report, which is titled "Covid-19 Admissions and Community Deaths by Vaccination Status, Harare Zimbabwe", shows that mortality rates from the current third wave of the pandemic are more than during the first and second waves.

The report was based on an analysis of mortuary data from 207 deaths.

"Covid-19 Third Wave Mortality: Community Deaths by Vaccination Status as of 22 July 2021 . . . 88,9 percent were not vaccinated, 3,4 percent had received the first dose and 4,8 percent were fully vaccinated, while 2,9 percent were unknown," read part of the update, which was compiled by chief co-ordinator of the National Covid-19 Response in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Agnes Mahomva.

The Delta variant is reportedly affecting more children unlike the previous variants.

"Vaccination must be accelerated as an additional prevention measure to complement all other Covid-19 prevention measures through the procurement of more vaccines, strengthening static and outreach vaccination centres and expanding private sector involvement," she said.

In the seven days between July 16 and July 22, 349 948 people were vaccinated, which translates to an average 50 000 jabs per day.

Epidemiologist Dr Chido Dziva-Chikwari said there was need to improve efficiency at vaccination centres and raise awareness.

"The herd immunity ideal is really far off at the moment. Not enough of the population has been vaccinated . . . The publishing of more nuanced data is lauded, as it could help demystify some aspects of the vaccine roll-out. Transparency is something that people who are hesitant would appreciate. If the data is transparent, people who have questions can see the numbers for themselves and make decisions based on evidence."

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro told The Sunday Mail that a further one million vaccines will arrive in the country today.

"Indeed, an additional one million Covid-19 doses and three million syringes are arriving tomorrow (today).

"The vaccines will arrive at noon around 11.30am and the latest time is 12.00pm at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport," he said.

As of Friday, the country had administered 1,4 million first doses and 671 155 second doses, bringing the total to 2 071 769.

The total doses administered so far are just over 10 percent of the planned 20 million doses needed to vaccinate a minimum of 10 million people to reach herd immunity.

Source - sundaymail

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mwonzora party's plot to delay polls revealed

4 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bigwigs in messy sugar tender storm

4 hrs ago | 667 Views

Half Zimbabwe's population now extremely poor

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Govt 'pampers' Mapostori

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

War vet sends SOS

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Zim students' battle to get internship

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe sugar giant clinches Coca-Cola deal

4 hrs ago | 649 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Everton, Palace interested in Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Tokyo Olympics: Purcell-Gilpin storms into rowing quarter-finals

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mukanya drafts 'retirement' plan

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zimbabwean models catwalk for penury

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

City unveils ambitious schools expansion plan

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Informal traders resort to smuggling

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Family 'hurt' by Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu hero snub as late journalist buried

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Matabeleland South education director succumb to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Ridiculous glory seeking' Hwende rebuked

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

No farms for UK deportees, says Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Forget about traditional funeral rituals, says Omega Sibanda

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa withdraws cars pledge to Bosso

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Shots fired as armed robbers pounce again

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bosso chairman in passionate plea for financial assistance

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

No to factional mudslinging…Discipline comrades discipline!

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Umguza CEO, councillors suspended

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Schools enrolment capped at 1 000

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

UK deportees will not be mistreated by Zimbabwe government

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

IDs shortage to ease

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe oil drilling to begin in 2022

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Doctors, nurses banned from striking

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZACC guns for US$7bn assets illicitly siphoned out of the country

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chinese in massive looting of Zimbabwe's minerals, says Chief Chiweshe

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Zimbabwe has 2 747 covid-19 related deaths' - what is nauseating is some still believe the lie

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Cell phone thieves try to sell to detectives

17 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Man stoned to death over missing dog

17 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Covid-19 halts judges' interviews

17 hrs ago | 386 Views

ZEC temporarily close offices

17 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chief Mahlathini heir apparent dies

17 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Masvingo City Council fires Engineer Gozo

17 hrs ago | 732 Views

Canada vs Zimbabwe: Two divergent paths of Covid-19 vaccination

18 hrs ago | 1360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days