Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Schools enrolment capped at 1 000

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Government has started splitting some schools into two or more to decongest them as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in communities.

Sunday News understands that one school in Luveve, Bulawayo has already been divided into two institutions with separate staff as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education puts in place measures to see how they could reopen schools.

Director Advocacy and Communication in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro could neither deny nor confirm the development.

"All I can say is that there are a number of measures we are putting in place to ensure that we deal with Covid-19 when schools open. Right now the situation is not good, teachers and headmasters are dying of Covid-19, when schools are closed," he said.

However, impeccable sources in the Ministry said they wanted enrolment to be reduced to 1 000 and any school with more than the number will be divided into two.

"It's not just about reducing the number of new enrollment but dealing with the current numbers. It has been put forward that schools must have just 1 000 pupils so that the classes can be managed during the Covid-19 crisis. The exercise has already started and one school in Bulawayo has already been divided into two with separate staff. Funds permitting we are pointing to a need to build more schools to enable decongestion," said the source.

The Government is also contemplating opening schools virtually. There are a number of options also being put forward including scrapping Term Two and allowing only examination classes to attend lessons while others learn virtually.

Mr Ndoro said as a Ministry, they were waiting from guidlines from the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the way forward.

"We are waiting for the direction from the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Treasury has also said this time parents must chip in to ensure that when schools open they contribute to issues around safety of the kids."

Last month, under the enhanced level four lockdown, the Government deferred the opening of schools for the second term as cases of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to surge.

Source - sundaynews

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mwonzora party's plot to delay polls revealed

4 hrs ago | 775 Views

Bigwigs in messy sugar tender storm

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

Half Zimbabwe's population now extremely poor

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Govt 'pampers' Mapostori

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

War vet sends SOS

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zim students' battle to get internship

4 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe sugar giant clinches Coca-Cola deal

4 hrs ago | 651 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Everton, Palace interested in Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Tokyo Olympics: Purcell-Gilpin storms into rowing quarter-finals

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mukanya drafts 'retirement' plan

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Zimbabwean models catwalk for penury

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

City unveils ambitious schools expansion plan

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Informal traders resort to smuggling

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Family 'hurt' by Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu hero snub as late journalist buried

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Matabeleland South education director succumb to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Ridiculous glory seeking' Hwende rebuked

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

No farms for UK deportees, says Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Forget about traditional funeral rituals, says Omega Sibanda

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa withdraws cars pledge to Bosso

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Shots fired as armed robbers pounce again

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bosso chairman in passionate plea for financial assistance

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

No to factional mudslinging…Discipline comrades discipline!

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Umguza CEO, councillors suspended

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

UK deportees will not be mistreated by Zimbabwe government

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

IDs shortage to ease

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe oil drilling to begin in 2022

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Doctors, nurses banned from striking

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZACC guns for US$7bn assets illicitly siphoned out of the country

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Covid-19 stalks the unvaccinated

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chinese in massive looting of Zimbabwe's minerals, says Chief Chiweshe

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Zimbabwe has 2 747 covid-19 related deaths' - what is nauseating is some still believe the lie

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Cell phone thieves try to sell to detectives

17 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Man stoned to death over missing dog

17 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Covid-19 halts judges' interviews

17 hrs ago | 386 Views

ZEC temporarily close offices

17 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chief Mahlathini heir apparent dies

17 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Masvingo City Council fires Engineer Gozo

17 hrs ago | 732 Views

Canada vs Zimbabwe: Two divergent paths of Covid-19 vaccination

18 hrs ago | 1360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days