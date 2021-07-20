Mnangagwa sets up fundraising Committee

News / National

by Ndou Paul

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set up a six-member fundraising committee for his party (ZANU PF) that will be reporting to the party secretary Patrick Chinamasa directly.

The members are the flamboyant business Philip Chiyangwa the chairman, businessman Tafadzwa Musarara,Miner Scott Sakupwanya, Zodwa Mkandla and Antony Pote.The committee is powerful in that it will be mobilizing resources to fund the party's cells restricting and data capturing exercise that will lay a firm foundation for modernizing the administration of the party.Since Mnangagwa is targeting a five million target votes, he has since put forward his loyal servants to advocate on the committee to fund his goals.