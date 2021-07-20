Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government plots massive crackdown on businesses

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's government says it will viciously crackdown on businesses that may take advantage of the turmoil in neighbouring  South Africa to "sabotage the economy" by hiking prices of goods.

The recent protests in South Africa, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal provinces following the 15-month caging of former president Jacob Zuma, brought business to a standstill and severely disrupted commerce as roads were blocked.

South Africa is the main supplier of goods to Zimbabwe and also acts as a key transit route for overseas imports for the landlocked country. The unrest, which was characterised by looting and burning of buildings, mean supplies are now short, a perfect recipe for price increases.

Fears of shortages due to the affected supply chain have left many business in Zimbabwe with prospects of hiking prices something the government.

Nonetheless, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said there is still no legitimate reason for any price increases.

Fears of shortages due to the affected supply chain have left many business in Zimbabwe with prospects of hiking prices something the government said is already investigating.

In his trademark abrasive tone, Charamba warned on Twitter that state investigators are already on the ground to identify the and bring to book the culprits.

"Government is investigating credible information suggesting there is an attempt to import into the Zimbabwean Economy effects of disturbances in South Africa in order to justify a fresh round of arbitrary price increases which do not have cost justification here. We are alert," he Tweeted.

Mnangagwa's government has previously shown it does now hesitate to clampdown on businesses it considers errant on several occasions, particularly when it named and shamed perceived externalisers pf foreign currency in 2018 and ordered companies to adhere to its foreign currency stipulations last month.

But on both occasions, it suffered spectacular comebacks.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed

4 hrs ago | 1559 Views

State makes U-turn in Mnangagwa name-dropping con-artist

4 hrs ago | 1381 Views

'Political interference undermining Zacc'

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Customs impounds 300 imported cars

4 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Cop arrested for receiving money to influence magistrate, prosecutor

4 hrs ago | 956 Views

Court orders Tongaat, Rukatya to pay commercial farmer $US1,4m

4 hrs ago | 756 Views

Health Services Act very oppressive, says doctors

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe exporting waste for recycling

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Stranded Nust students beg for food

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zapu postpones congress, again

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Challenges facing Zimbabwe's foreign exchange auction

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Daring thieves breaks into houses of CIOs

4 hrs ago | 1208 Views

'Give AG power to prosecute, enforce accountability,' says Moyo

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Minister directs BCC to avail more vending space

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

DIDG seek NRZ deal revival

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwean travellers to verify Covid-19 status online

4 hrs ago | 423 Views

Bulawayo roads benefit from Mnangagwa programme

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Botswana troops off to Maputo

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Covid-19 local cases increase

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Taxis, kombis impounded

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mohadi calls for unity of Zanu-PF structures

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new medical oxygen plant

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Prices should remain stable, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe to tug and monitor all deportees with serious crimes

11 hrs ago | 842 Views

Inobubele Dube: The Gwanda girl developing wings

12 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Zimbabwe's A1 known knowns: Zanu PF has already rigged 2023 and participating will give illegal regime legitimacy

13 hrs ago | 579 Views

How safe are Covid-19 Vaccines?

13 hrs ago | 908 Views

Mnangagwa sets up fundraising Committee

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fact-checking Biti's corruption speech

16 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

16 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Zapu orders members to vaccinate ahead of October congress

16 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF conference to be held virtually

17 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF confident of surpassing 5 million votes

17 hrs ago | 201 Views

Acquiring national identity cards a nightmare

17 hrs ago | 295 Views

RBZ concerned over notes rejection

17 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Woman found in possession of ‘stolen' syphilis test kits and drugs

18 hrs ago | 581 Views

Thieves use kombi to steal over 50 goats in one day

18 hrs ago | 722 Views

Wutawunashe in GMB Soya Bean inputs scam

18 hrs ago | 873 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister, Minister feud over farm escalates

19 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Katsande on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs

19 hrs ago | 1183 Views

3 Bulawayo swimmers get US scholarships

19 hrs ago | 732 Views

HEXCO examinations suspended

19 hrs ago | 427 Views

81 people escape from covid-19 isolation centre

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa sets up Zanu-PF fundraising committee

19 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe govt to take delivery of 6,5 million more vaccines

19 hrs ago | 599 Views

CIO boss issued threats to Sipho Malunga before farm grab

19 hrs ago | 674 Views

Steve Kwashi dies

19 hrs ago | 721 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days