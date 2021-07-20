Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi calls for unity of Zanu-PF structures

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF Vice President and Second Secretary, Kembo Mohadi has called for unity of all structures as the party is on course to attain five million votes for President Mnangagwa in the 2023 harmonised elections.

Mohadi's fourth leg of his provincial tours took him to Mutare yesterday where he met the provincial and districts leadership at Marymount Teachers' College.

Speaking after emerging from a closed-door meeting, Mohadi said: "This is the fourth leg of my journey around all the provinces. We want unity and cohesion in the party Zanu-PF because in the past we had problems of factions and all the like.

"We realised that the leadership in the past was not regularly meeting with the people and we are saying they should meet regularly so that any issues the people might want to raise are raised in the presence of the leadership.

"Secondly, we also talked about growing the party as we are going towards the elections. Some people were not eligible to vote in 2018, but are now able to do so and we want these people to be with us. We want to grow the party as we are working towards attaining five million votes for President Mnangagwa and the party during the 2023 harmonised elections."

Mohadi said they are also exploring ways of economically empowering youths who are in the majority. "Our youths should also be economically empowered. They should also grow up in business. We also want to inform the people on what the Second Republic is doing in terms of infrastructural development and financial stabilisation programmes," he said.

Mohadi implored all the district co-ordinating committees to recruit more members and grow the party.

"Restructuring process is part of growing the party. We now have the DCCs and their mandate is to recruit more members from the grassroots.  

"Those are some of the areas we are talking about, how scientifically will we achieve that. Working on achieving the 5 million votes," he said.

Women's League national secretary for administration, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa hailed Mohadi's visit, saying it fosters unity among all party members in Manicaland.

"We want to thank the VP and Second Secretary of Zanu-PF, Mohadi for visiting to unite us as the people of Manicaland. He implored on us as leaders to be always in touch with the grassroots and coming up with structures that are respected by everyone.

"As we grow the party we should be united. We should always interact as leaders. President Mnangagwa's vision is not to leave everyone behind in all aspects of life.

"Reforms, programmes, and projects are meant to empower everyone and as the party, we should all embrace this vision," said Senator Mutsvangwa who is also Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister.

Sen Mutsvangwa added: "We want to go for the 2023 harmonised elections as a united front. DCCs that we introduced are there to mobilise more members to the party through sharing with them the good work being done by the Government and the Second Republic. People in Zimbabwe are very peaceful and we should do everything to engage them even in their homes."

Source - the herald

