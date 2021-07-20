Covid-19 local cases increase

News / National

by Staff reporter

With the country battling with the third wave of Covid -19 pandemic, new local cases continue to rise. As of July 25, the country recorded 617 new local Covid -19 cases bringing the total to 97 894 since the start of the pandemic.According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), the country recorded 97 894 confirmed cases, 3 094 deaths and 65 913 recoveries as at the same date.The 617 Covid cases are from the country's ten provinces with Harare province recording the highest cases of 156. As at the same date, 44 deaths were recorded and a total of 4 981 Covid -19 tests were conducted as at the same date.Harare province continues to dominate the country's provincial list with 22 196 cumulative cases and 1 008deaths. According to ministry, the national recovery rate now stands at 67 percent.The country is on level 4 lockdown. Some of the hotspots include Hurungwe, Kariba, Sanyati, Bindura, Mazowe and Murehwa.