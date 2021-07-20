Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Botswana troops off to Maputo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Monday sent off troops to Mozambique as part of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Standby Force.

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi saw off the troops at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport north of Gaborone on Monday morning as Commander-in-Chief of the Botswana Armed Forces and Current Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence & Security.

"Complex as the security situation in the SADC region may be, as in the past, Botswana's foreign policy goals have been and remain very clear. Botswana's security cannot be attained without that of her neighbours," he said.

A total of 296 BDF soldiers will be deployed in Mozambique, and 70 of them departed yesterday.


Source - Xinhua.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed

4 hrs ago | 1564 Views

State makes U-turn in Mnangagwa name-dropping con-artist

4 hrs ago | 1385 Views

'Political interference undermining Zacc'

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Customs impounds 300 imported cars

4 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Cop arrested for receiving money to influence magistrate, prosecutor

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Court orders Tongaat, Rukatya to pay commercial farmer $US1,4m

4 hrs ago | 756 Views

Health Services Act very oppressive, says doctors

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe exporting waste for recycling

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Stranded Nust students beg for food

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

Zapu postpones congress, again

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Challenges facing Zimbabwe's foreign exchange auction

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Daring thieves breaks into houses of CIOs

4 hrs ago | 1212 Views

'Give AG power to prosecute, enforce accountability,' says Moyo

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Minister directs BCC to avail more vending space

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

DIDG seek NRZ deal revival

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwean travellers to verify Covid-19 status online

4 hrs ago | 423 Views

Bulawayo roads benefit from Mnangagwa programme

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Covid-19 local cases increase

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Taxis, kombis impounded

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mohadi calls for unity of Zanu-PF structures

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new medical oxygen plant

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Prices should remain stable, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Government plots massive crackdown on businesses

4 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Zimbabwe to tug and monitor all deportees with serious crimes

11 hrs ago | 842 Views

Inobubele Dube: The Gwanda girl developing wings

12 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Zimbabwe's A1 known knowns: Zanu PF has already rigged 2023 and participating will give illegal regime legitimacy

13 hrs ago | 580 Views

How safe are Covid-19 Vaccines?

13 hrs ago | 909 Views

Mnangagwa sets up fundraising Committee

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fact-checking Biti's corruption speech

16 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

16 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Zapu orders members to vaccinate ahead of October congress

16 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF conference to be held virtually

17 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF confident of surpassing 5 million votes

17 hrs ago | 201 Views

Acquiring national identity cards a nightmare

17 hrs ago | 295 Views

RBZ concerned over notes rejection

17 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Woman found in possession of ‘stolen' syphilis test kits and drugs

18 hrs ago | 583 Views

Thieves use kombi to steal over 50 goats in one day

18 hrs ago | 723 Views

Wutawunashe in GMB Soya Bean inputs scam

18 hrs ago | 873 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister, Minister feud over farm escalates

19 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Katsande on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs

19 hrs ago | 1183 Views

3 Bulawayo swimmers get US scholarships

19 hrs ago | 733 Views

HEXCO examinations suspended

19 hrs ago | 427 Views

81 people escape from covid-19 isolation centre

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa sets up Zanu-PF fundraising committee

19 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe govt to take delivery of 6,5 million more vaccines

19 hrs ago | 599 Views

CIO boss issued threats to Sipho Malunga before farm grab

19 hrs ago | 674 Views

Steve Kwashi dies

19 hrs ago | 722 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days