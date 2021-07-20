Botswana troops off to Maputo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Monday sent off troops to Mozambique as part of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Standby Force.Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi saw off the troops at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport north of Gaborone on Monday morning as Commander-in-Chief of the Botswana Armed Forces and Current Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence & Security."Complex as the security situation in the SADC region may be, as in the past, Botswana's foreign policy goals have been and remain very clear. Botswana's security cannot be attained without that of her neighbours," he said.A total of 296 BDF soldiers will be deployed in Mozambique, and 70 of them departed yesterday.