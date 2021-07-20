Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DIDG seek NRZ deal revival

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) has pleaded with the Government to consider resuscitating its US$400 million National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) recapitalisation proposal.

In 2019, Cabinet cancelled the recapitalisation deal that the railway firm and DIDG/ Transnet Consortium had entered into in 2017 on account that the infrastructure development group lacked financial capacity to implement the project. This was after DIDG and Transnet, which formed the consortium, parted ways.

Following the termination of the US$400 million recapitalisation project, DIDG last year filed a US$236 million lawsuit against NRZ.

According to a letter leaked to Business Chronicle and addressed to NRZ board chair, Advocate Martin Dinha, by DIDG chairman, Mr Donovan Chimhandamba, dated June 22, he wrote requesting the NRZ board to facilitate a meeting with the Government through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

"As you are aware, at the behest of our broad-based Zimbabwean diaspora shareholders, we have initiated legal proceedings towards yourselves.

"While we remain convicted on the validity of our claim, we, however, believe that the greater patriotic good can be achieved by us coming together to progress the nation's interest to revive the National Railways of Zimbabwe," reads part of the document. The planned NRZ rehabilitation programme among other critical works entails revamping of rolling stock and installation of traffic signals.

In his letter, Mr Chimhandamba outlined that it had been a while since their last engagements with NRZ and, thus, in the intervening period, a number of events have occurred.

Such changes, he said, included the Covid-19 pandemic, changes in leadership at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, change in NRZ management and in the market structure and global economic outlook. He stressed that all the above had given rise to a new opportunity for the parties to review their positions and re-establish their partnership in the quest to resuscitate NRZ.

"As you may recall, DIDG worked well together with the NRZ board, NRZ management and all the other stakeholders on this project and achieved so much more than is credited to all the institutions involved.

"As DIDG, while we reserve our shareholders' legal rights, we would like to assure you that DIDG and its shareholders remain committed to implementing this project in partnership with NRZ and the institutions of the Government of Zimbabwe," he said.

"As DIDG, we believe that the time is ripe for us led by yourself and the NRZ board to engage with the new leadership at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and work towards reinstate the project in a manner that allows NRZ, DIDG and the funders to map and execute a progressive and developmental way forward."

Further, Mr Chimhandamba said his investment group was, hereby, requesting the NRZ board to facilitate a meeting with the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development (Felix Mhona) and the NRZ team to explore ways to progress the NRZ project for the benefit of Zimbabwe.

Adv Dinha would not be reached for comment as his phone was not being answered by the time of going to print yesterday. However, speaking from DIDG headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, Mr Chimhandamba confirmed their latest position on the US$400 million NRZ recapitalisation deal.

"We recognise that there have been many changes in the environment and we believe this presents another opportunity for all stakeholders and partners to come to the table with the intent of amicably resolving issues so that we can get the business of resuscitating NRZ going," he said.

"It is quite regrettable that we had to end up in a legal battle with our most important partner in this transaction. "We never envisaged that we will be in this situation when we started.

"An out of court settlement is, therefore, something positive and indeed something we will welcome if it may lead to some form of reconciliation and allow us to salvage this untenable situation."

Mr Chimandamba said reconciliation of their relationship with NRZ would unlock the deal they had entered into with the rail entity.

"Whilst litigation is not something that is enjoyable, on many occasions a lot of good projects were born out of long protracted legal battles. For us as DIDG because of our interest in changing the livelihood of people in the region, we will do everything possible to achieve our vision and values," he said.

"This is not to say that we are not amenable to the resolution of disputes in an amicable and progressive way.

"The resolution of disputes amicably and quickly as possible will avoid the country, NRZ and DIDG from losing time and money.

"If an out of court settlement can be achieved, it is a path we will support as this is one of our fundamental values, which we cherish and hope that this will become the path through which the NRZ deal will be delivered to the people rather than through litigation. We are Zimbabweans at heart and we remain committed to the ideas of a prosperous Zimbabwe," Mr Chimhandamba said.

DIDG is a company founded and duly incorporated in Zimbabwe and South Africa and is spearheaded largely by Zimbabwean diasporans based in South Africa with the long-term plan of expanding shareholder base to Zimbabwean residents and the rest of its Diaspora.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed

4 hrs ago | 1566 Views

State makes U-turn in Mnangagwa name-dropping con-artist

4 hrs ago | 1385 Views

'Political interference undermining Zacc'

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Customs impounds 300 imported cars

4 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Cop arrested for receiving money to influence magistrate, prosecutor

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Court orders Tongaat, Rukatya to pay commercial farmer $US1,4m

4 hrs ago | 756 Views

Health Services Act very oppressive, says doctors

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe exporting waste for recycling

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Stranded Nust students beg for food

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

Zapu postpones congress, again

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Challenges facing Zimbabwe's foreign exchange auction

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Daring thieves breaks into houses of CIOs

4 hrs ago | 1212 Views

'Give AG power to prosecute, enforce accountability,' says Moyo

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Minister directs BCC to avail more vending space

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwean travellers to verify Covid-19 status online

4 hrs ago | 423 Views

Bulawayo roads benefit from Mnangagwa programme

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Botswana troops off to Maputo

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Covid-19 local cases increase

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Taxis, kombis impounded

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mohadi calls for unity of Zanu-PF structures

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new medical oxygen plant

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Prices should remain stable, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Government plots massive crackdown on businesses

5 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Zimbabwe to tug and monitor all deportees with serious crimes

11 hrs ago | 842 Views

Inobubele Dube: The Gwanda girl developing wings

12 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Zimbabwe's A1 known knowns: Zanu PF has already rigged 2023 and participating will give illegal regime legitimacy

13 hrs ago | 580 Views

How safe are Covid-19 Vaccines?

13 hrs ago | 909 Views

Mnangagwa sets up fundraising Committee

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fact-checking Biti's corruption speech

16 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

16 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Zapu orders members to vaccinate ahead of October congress

16 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF conference to be held virtually

17 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF confident of surpassing 5 million votes

17 hrs ago | 201 Views

Acquiring national identity cards a nightmare

17 hrs ago | 295 Views

RBZ concerned over notes rejection

17 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Woman found in possession of ‘stolen' syphilis test kits and drugs

18 hrs ago | 583 Views

Thieves use kombi to steal over 50 goats in one day

18 hrs ago | 723 Views

Wutawunashe in GMB Soya Bean inputs scam

18 hrs ago | 873 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister, Minister feud over farm escalates

19 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Katsande on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs

19 hrs ago | 1183 Views

3 Bulawayo swimmers get US scholarships

19 hrs ago | 733 Views

HEXCO examinations suspended

19 hrs ago | 427 Views

81 people escape from covid-19 isolation centre

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa sets up Zanu-PF fundraising committee

19 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe govt to take delivery of 6,5 million more vaccines

19 hrs ago | 599 Views

CIO boss issued threats to Sipho Malunga before farm grab

19 hrs ago | 674 Views

Steve Kwashi dies

19 hrs ago | 722 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days