Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Give AG power to prosecute, enforce accountability,' says Moyo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FORMER State Enterprises and Parastatals minister Gorden Moyo has called on Zimbabwe to change its statutes and ensure that the country's Auditor-General's Office is bestowed with prosecuting powers to enable it to enforce accountability in the use of public funds by government departments and parastatals.

Every year, Auditor-General Mildred Chiri produces damning audit reports that show a litany of gross accounting malpractices by government departments, parastatals and local authorities. This has resulted in the country losing millions of dollars to graft.

Moyo, who served as minister during the government of national unity, on Friday told a virtual meeting organised by the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) that Chiri's reports were being swept under the carpet, a situation that exposes government's lack of political will in fighting corruption.

For instance, Chiri's reports on Appropriation and Fund Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2019, which were recently tabled before Parliament, showed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government gobbled nearly US$7 billion in unauthorised expenditure due to lack of accountability by ministries.

The figure exceeded the approved budget of $580 655 000, thereby contravening section 305(5) of the Constitution.

In 2018, the unauthorised expenditure was US$2 billion, as government, which was supposed to spend US$4,6 billion from the consolidated revenue account, ended up blowing US$7,1 billion.

Moyo said Chiri was a frustrated person as her reports were being ignored due to lack of prosecutorial powers.

"It is the law that is handicapping her because the law says she can only report, but she cannot prosecute. But over the years, even during the time when I was part of that Executive, she raised those issues. She continues to raise those issues, and she will raise them probably next year, to the other year until there is change of some sort," he said.

"The issues include misuse of funds, unauthorised expenditure by government departments and parastatals as well as overdrafts outside their mandate. The issues are not technical, but they are political and moral issues. Those issues that are political, the ministers themselves are involved, the Presidency is involved, and the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) is involved, and so as a result the AG is handicapped. She can't move."

Moyo said Parliament, which is supposed to be the eyes and ears of the public, was unable to restrain the ministers because MPs could be whipped.

"I think we, Zimbabweans, must demand more powers for the AG, perhaps for her to have prosecutorial powers, I don't know. I will leave that to the legal minds. I am not a legal mind; I am only a policy person. On issues of policy, we can only push and say perhaps she can be given more powers," Moyo said.

He said the solution was in the hands of the people of Zimbabwe, adding that people should not think that the Executive would one day wake up morally upright, and that the media should continue exposing graft.

Transparency International Zimbabwe official Njabulo Moyo said the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) should play its role of prosecuting government officials embezzling public funds.

"There should be punitive measures. If recommendations have been made we need timelines and punitive measures because the culture has been that institutions make losses, as witnessed in the case of the National Railways of Zimbabwe," he said.

"It's an institution that has always made losses as a parastatal and government is always bailing out NRZ. So as a director in the NRZ, why should you make profit, or why should you be sustainable? There is no obligation to be sustainable because government always cushions parastatals, and we know the cushioning is always a part of a bigger plan of siphoning resources from the country."

Moyo said Zacc should also be conferred with prosecuting powers as guaranteed by the Constitution.

"Zacc needs to come out and play its role. If they are armed with prosecuting powers, individuals engaged in graft can be brought to book," he said.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed

4 hrs ago | 1567 Views

State makes U-turn in Mnangagwa name-dropping con-artist

4 hrs ago | 1388 Views

'Political interference undermining Zacc'

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Customs impounds 300 imported cars

4 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Cop arrested for receiving money to influence magistrate, prosecutor

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Court orders Tongaat, Rukatya to pay commercial farmer $US1,4m

4 hrs ago | 757 Views

Health Services Act very oppressive, says doctors

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe exporting waste for recycling

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Stranded Nust students beg for food

4 hrs ago | 834 Views

Zapu postpones congress, again

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Challenges facing Zimbabwe's foreign exchange auction

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Daring thieves breaks into houses of CIOs

4 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Minister directs BCC to avail more vending space

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

DIDG seek NRZ deal revival

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwean travellers to verify Covid-19 status online

4 hrs ago | 423 Views

Bulawayo roads benefit from Mnangagwa programme

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Botswana troops off to Maputo

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Covid-19 local cases increase

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Taxis, kombis impounded

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mohadi calls for unity of Zanu-PF structures

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new medical oxygen plant

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Prices should remain stable, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Government plots massive crackdown on businesses

5 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Zimbabwe to tug and monitor all deportees with serious crimes

11 hrs ago | 842 Views

Inobubele Dube: The Gwanda girl developing wings

12 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Zimbabwe's A1 known knowns: Zanu PF has already rigged 2023 and participating will give illegal regime legitimacy

13 hrs ago | 580 Views

How safe are Covid-19 Vaccines?

13 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mnangagwa sets up fundraising Committee

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fact-checking Biti's corruption speech

16 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

16 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Zapu orders members to vaccinate ahead of October congress

16 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF conference to be held virtually

17 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF confident of surpassing 5 million votes

17 hrs ago | 201 Views

Acquiring national identity cards a nightmare

17 hrs ago | 295 Views

RBZ concerned over notes rejection

17 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Woman found in possession of ‘stolen' syphilis test kits and drugs

18 hrs ago | 583 Views

Thieves use kombi to steal over 50 goats in one day

18 hrs ago | 725 Views

Wutawunashe in GMB Soya Bean inputs scam

18 hrs ago | 873 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister, Minister feud over farm escalates

19 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Katsande on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs

19 hrs ago | 1184 Views

3 Bulawayo swimmers get US scholarships

19 hrs ago | 733 Views

HEXCO examinations suspended

19 hrs ago | 427 Views

81 people escape from covid-19 isolation centre

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa sets up Zanu-PF fundraising committee

19 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe govt to take delivery of 6,5 million more vaccines

19 hrs ago | 599 Views

CIO boss issued threats to Sipho Malunga before farm grab

19 hrs ago | 674 Views

Steve Kwashi dies

19 hrs ago | 722 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days