Daring thieves breaks into houses of CIOs

TWO suspected habitual thieves yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi to answer to charges of house-breaking, including nreaking into houses of State security agents.Kudakwashe Chirendo (27) and Vitalis Mutinhiri (43), who were both represented by Norman Ndomene, were remanded to today for bail ruling.The complainant in the first count is George Garufu, a retired deputy paymaster at the Salary Services Bureau (SSB).It is alleged that on the February 11, this year at around 2am, the complainant retired to bed after locking his doors.At around 4am, he was awakened by neighbours informing him that his sliding door was broken.He then checked and discovered that his 42-inch LG television was missing and reported the matter to the police.Detectives were tipped that the duo was committing a spate of unlawful entry cases in Mabvuku.The pair was then arrested, leading to the complete recovery of the complainant's property, all valued at US$600.The second complainant, Moreblessing Bunure, works for Tafara and Harare Hospital accounts department.Her house was broken into on April 9 and she lost a 5kg Cadac and a 3kg MCK gas tanks. She reported the matter to the police.After the arrest of the accused persons, they led the police to the recovery of various property.The third complainant is Tinotenda Kamwendo, whose house was broken into on May 25. She lost a Sony Bravia 42-inch television, which was recovered after the arrest of the duo.The fourth complainant is Tawanda Jangano, who is employed in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).On July 12 this year, the complainant received a message from a neighbour informing him that there was a break-in at his house in Mabvuku new stands.Jangano allegedly then proceeded to the house together with police details from Mabvuku Police Station to attend to the scene.The complainant discovered that his 65-inch smart TV, an invertor, a car battery, a 5kg gas tank, four 2-in-1 blankets, a bedspread, a sensor light, a three-piece radio and various groceries were missing.The value of the property stolen was US$1 800, and property valued at US$562 was recovered.The fifth victim, Mharadze Zvidzai, is also employed at the OPC.In May, the thieves broke into his house and stole a 32-inch Samsung television, a 5kg gas tank, six-metre curtains and US$10 in cash. The matter was reported to police.The value of the stolen property was US$320 and the recovered property was valued at US$200.