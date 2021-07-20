Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Daring thieves breaks into houses of CIOs

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TWO suspected habitual thieves yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi to answer to charges of house-breaking, including nreaking into houses of State security agents.

Kudakwashe Chirendo (27) and Vitalis Mutinhiri (43), who were both represented by Norman Ndomene, were remanded to today for bail ruling.

The complainant in the first count is George Garufu, a retired deputy paymaster at the Salary Services Bureau (SSB).

It is alleged that on the February 11, this year at around 2am, the complainant retired to bed after locking his doors.

At around 4am, he was awakened by neighbours informing him that his sliding door was broken.

He then checked and discovered that his 42-inch LG television was missing and reported the matter to the police.

Detectives were tipped that the duo was committing a spate of unlawful entry cases in Mabvuku.

The pair was then arrested, leading to the complete recovery of the complainant's property, all valued at US$600.

The second complainant, Moreblessing Bunure, works for Tafara and Harare Hospital accounts department.

Her house was broken into on April 9 and she lost a 5kg Cadac and a 3kg MCK gas tanks. She reported the matter to the police.

After the arrest of the accused persons, they led the police to the recovery of various property.

The third complainant is Tinotenda Kamwendo, whose house was broken into on May 25. She lost a Sony Bravia 42-inch television, which was recovered after the arrest of the duo.

The fourth complainant is Tawanda Jangano, who is employed in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

On July 12 this year, the complainant received a message from a neighbour informing him that there was a break-in at his house in Mabvuku new stands.

Jangano allegedly then proceeded to the house together with police details from Mabvuku Police Station to attend to the scene.

The complainant discovered that his 65-inch smart TV, an invertor, a car battery, a 5kg gas tank, four 2-in-1 blankets, a bedspread, a sensor light, a three-piece radio and various groceries were missing.

The value of the property stolen was US$1 800, and property valued at US$562 was recovered.

The fifth victim, Mharadze Zvidzai, is also employed at the OPC.In May, the thieves broke into his house and stole a 32-inch Samsung television, a 5kg gas tank, six-metre curtains and US$10 in cash. The matter was reported to police.

The value of the stolen property was US$320 and the recovered property was valued at US$200.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed

4 hrs ago | 1541 Views

State makes U-turn in Mnangagwa name-dropping con-artist

4 hrs ago | 1357 Views

'Political interference undermining Zacc'

4 hrs ago | 719 Views

Customs impounds 300 imported cars

4 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Cop arrested for receiving money to influence magistrate, prosecutor

4 hrs ago | 948 Views

Court orders Tongaat, Rukatya to pay commercial farmer $US1,4m

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

Health Services Act very oppressive, says doctors

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwe exporting waste for recycling

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Stranded Nust students beg for food

4 hrs ago | 820 Views

Zapu postpones congress, again

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Challenges facing Zimbabwe's foreign exchange auction

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Give AG power to prosecute, enforce accountability,' says Moyo

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Minister directs BCC to avail more vending space

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

DIDG seek NRZ deal revival

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwean travellers to verify Covid-19 status online

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

Bulawayo roads benefit from Mnangagwa programme

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Botswana troops off to Maputo

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Covid-19 local cases increase

4 hrs ago | 384 Views

Taxis, kombis impounded

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mohadi calls for unity of Zanu-PF structures

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new medical oxygen plant

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Prices should remain stable, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Government plots massive crackdown on businesses

4 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Zimbabwe to tug and monitor all deportees with serious crimes

11 hrs ago | 841 Views

Inobubele Dube: The Gwanda girl developing wings

12 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Zimbabwe's A1 known knowns: Zanu PF has already rigged 2023 and participating will give illegal regime legitimacy

13 hrs ago | 579 Views

How safe are Covid-19 Vaccines?

13 hrs ago | 905 Views

Mnangagwa sets up fundraising Committee

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fact-checking Biti's corruption speech

16 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

16 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Zapu orders members to vaccinate ahead of October congress

16 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF conference to be held virtually

17 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF confident of surpassing 5 million votes

17 hrs ago | 201 Views

Acquiring national identity cards a nightmare

17 hrs ago | 295 Views

RBZ concerned over notes rejection

17 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Woman found in possession of ‘stolen' syphilis test kits and drugs

18 hrs ago | 580 Views

Thieves use kombi to steal over 50 goats in one day

18 hrs ago | 721 Views

Wutawunashe in GMB Soya Bean inputs scam

18 hrs ago | 870 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister, Minister feud over farm escalates

19 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Katsande on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs

19 hrs ago | 1181 Views

3 Bulawayo swimmers get US scholarships

19 hrs ago | 732 Views

HEXCO examinations suspended

19 hrs ago | 427 Views

81 people escape from covid-19 isolation centre

19 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mnangagwa sets up Zanu-PF fundraising committee

19 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe govt to take delivery of 6,5 million more vaccines

19 hrs ago | 598 Views

CIO boss issued threats to Sipho Malunga before farm grab

19 hrs ago | 673 Views

Steve Kwashi dies

19 hrs ago | 720 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days