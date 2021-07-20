Zapu postpones congress, again

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE opposition Zapu has further postponed its elective congress to October this year because of the COVID-19-induced lockdowns and the need for all their delegates to be fully vaccinated before the elections.Initially, the congress was set for April 30, but was postponed to August 31, with the party citing COVID-19 preventive measures.The party has on several occasions failed to hold the elective congress meant to replace its late leader Dumiso Dabengwa, who passed away in May 2019.Since March 2020, Zimbabwe has been under successive nationwide lockdowns which restrict movement of people and ban public gatherings.Party interim president Isaac Mabuka confirmed that the party's congress was now set for October."The party's highest decision-making body met on Sunday and resolved to have the congress pushed further to October, hoping that the COVID-19 situation would have improved. We have agreed to move congress to October."It was also agreed that all delegates must have been vaccinated by then."Provinces must forward their delegate lists within two weeks after their provincial conferences. Provinces that would have done their conferences are given up to August 15 to submit their delegate lists."Those that want to contest for national elections can begin canvassing for support in their constituencies," he said.Aspiring party presidential candidates include the incumbent secretary-general Strike Mkandla, current treasurer general Mark Mbaiwa, and Bernard Magugu.The late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son Sibangilizwe Nkomo, who has already won the provincial elections in Matabeleland South is also vying for the top post along with current spokesperson and 2018 losing parliamentary candidate for Bulawayo Central, Iphithule Maphosa, among others.