Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stranded Nust students beg for food

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (Nust) students are stranded in Bulawayo after government imposed travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the university's student representative council (SRC) to launch a campaign aimed at seeking food donations for them.

Nust SRC legal and constitutional affairs minister, Caleb Ncube told Southern Eye that the stranded students were starving.

"Our fellow Nust students in Bulawayo, who did not manage to go home during the lockdown period, are in need of food aid. The pandemic's devastating effects on the economy have resulted in a severe and sustained level of need in charitable food support.

"Currently, there are students that do not have access to basic day-to-day requirements.

"There are also people who have excess food such that if they donate it can solve many problems," he said.

Ncube said life was tough for the stranded students.

A student who spoke to Southern Eye said they were finding it difficult to survive outside campus as they needed more than US$70 per month.

"We have to buy groceries and data bundles for our online lessons, and so we are struggling.

"We are appealing for help, in terms of donations for food, and right now our SRC has managed to get a few food hampers from well-wishers," a student who refused to be named said.

Nust spokesperson Thabani Mpofu said the university was closed.

"There is no way our students are struggling.

"What we know is that currently the university is closed and students are doing their online classes in the comfort of their homes. When the lockdown was introduced we had suspended our exams," he said.

"We have not yet received complaints of students being stranded and as a university we understand that all students are now back home."

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed

4 hrs ago | 1544 Views

State makes U-turn in Mnangagwa name-dropping con-artist

4 hrs ago | 1358 Views

'Political interference undermining Zacc'

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Customs impounds 300 imported cars

4 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Cop arrested for receiving money to influence magistrate, prosecutor

4 hrs ago | 948 Views

Court orders Tongaat, Rukatya to pay commercial farmer $US1,4m

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

Health Services Act very oppressive, says doctors

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwe exporting waste for recycling

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zapu postpones congress, again

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Challenges facing Zimbabwe's foreign exchange auction

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Daring thieves breaks into houses of CIOs

4 hrs ago | 1194 Views

'Give AG power to prosecute, enforce accountability,' says Moyo

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Minister directs BCC to avail more vending space

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

DIDG seek NRZ deal revival

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwean travellers to verify Covid-19 status online

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Bulawayo roads benefit from Mnangagwa programme

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Botswana troops off to Maputo

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Covid-19 local cases increase

4 hrs ago | 384 Views

Taxis, kombis impounded

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mohadi calls for unity of Zanu-PF structures

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new medical oxygen plant

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Prices should remain stable, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Government plots massive crackdown on businesses

4 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Zimbabwe to tug and monitor all deportees with serious crimes

11 hrs ago | 841 Views

Inobubele Dube: The Gwanda girl developing wings

12 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Zimbabwe's A1 known knowns: Zanu PF has already rigged 2023 and participating will give illegal regime legitimacy

13 hrs ago | 579 Views

How safe are Covid-19 Vaccines?

13 hrs ago | 905 Views

Mnangagwa sets up fundraising Committee

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fact-checking Biti's corruption speech

16 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

16 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Zapu orders members to vaccinate ahead of October congress

16 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF conference to be held virtually

17 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF confident of surpassing 5 million votes

17 hrs ago | 201 Views

Acquiring national identity cards a nightmare

17 hrs ago | 295 Views

RBZ concerned over notes rejection

17 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Woman found in possession of ‘stolen' syphilis test kits and drugs

18 hrs ago | 580 Views

Thieves use kombi to steal over 50 goats in one day

18 hrs ago | 721 Views

Wutawunashe in GMB Soya Bean inputs scam

18 hrs ago | 870 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister, Minister feud over farm escalates

19 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Katsande on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs

19 hrs ago | 1181 Views

3 Bulawayo swimmers get US scholarships

19 hrs ago | 732 Views

HEXCO examinations suspended

19 hrs ago | 427 Views

81 people escape from covid-19 isolation centre

19 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mnangagwa sets up Zanu-PF fundraising committee

19 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe govt to take delivery of 6,5 million more vaccines

19 hrs ago | 598 Views

CIO boss issued threats to Sipho Malunga before farm grab

19 hrs ago | 673 Views

Steve Kwashi dies

19 hrs ago | 720 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days