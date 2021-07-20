Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop arrested for receiving money to influence magistrate, prosecutor

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A POLICE officer based in Ruwa has appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly received money meant to influence the magistrate to deny bail to a Harare man who had been accused of theft of trust property.

The accused, James Mugumbati, was on Friday remanded out of custody on $10 000 bail to August 26.

It is the State's case that in March last year, Mugumbati, who is attached to the Suburban Police Intelligence Crack team, met Kelvin Mutasa, who had been conned of US$20 000 which he intended to pay for a commercial stand at Juru Growth Point.

Mutasa intended to pay US$20 000, which was the price for a commercial stand he intended to purchase at Juru Growth Point from Govern Taurayi Chitanda, based in the United Kingdom.

The State further alleges that to enable Chitanda to receive his money while in the UK, he asked Linnet Magwenzi, a Zimbabwean based in UK, who had free funds which she could give to him.

In turn, an equivalent amount in US dollars was to be given to her relative in Zimbabwe.

However, the transaction in question flopped after the amount was given to Dimos Magwenzi, a relative to Linnet by Mutasa in Zimbabwe.

The transaction between Chitanda and Magwenzi flopped in the UK, and the former felt short-changed.

He then engaged Mugumbati in a bid to recover his money.

Mugumbati allegedly then facilitated the reporting of a theft of trust property case against Magwenzi, the recipient of the said funds in Zimbabwe at ZRP Marlborough, under ZRP Marlborough CR261/03/21.

The case is being investigated by a Sergeant Maseva.

It was during the investigation of the case that Mugumbati, a public officer, unlawfully acted contrary to, or inconsistent with his duties by coercing Chitanda and receiving a total of US$770 from him.

Part of the money was allegedly for logistics and the other for the prosecutor and magistrate to influence them to remand Magwenzi in custody.

Mugumbati allegedly received US$400 from Mutasa and the other US$370 through World Remit Services, which he signed for.

Thereafter, and on several occasions, the accused promised to serve Mutasa with a subpoenas for him to attend court, but nothing materialised.

Chitanda then reported the matter to the police, leading to Mugumbati's arrest.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed

4 hrs ago | 1531 Views

State makes U-turn in Mnangagwa name-dropping con-artist

4 hrs ago | 1352 Views

'Political interference undermining Zacc'

4 hrs ago | 717 Views

Customs impounds 300 imported cars

4 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Court orders Tongaat, Rukatya to pay commercial farmer $US1,4m

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

Health Services Act very oppressive, says doctors

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwe exporting waste for recycling

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Stranded Nust students beg for food

4 hrs ago | 816 Views

Zapu postpones congress, again

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Challenges facing Zimbabwe's foreign exchange auction

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Daring thieves breaks into houses of CIOs

4 hrs ago | 1189 Views

'Give AG power to prosecute, enforce accountability,' says Moyo

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Minister directs BCC to avail more vending space

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

DIDG seek NRZ deal revival

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwean travellers to verify Covid-19 status online

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

Bulawayo roads benefit from Mnangagwa programme

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Botswana troops off to Maputo

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Covid-19 local cases increase

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Taxis, kombis impounded

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mohadi calls for unity of Zanu-PF structures

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new medical oxygen plant

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Prices should remain stable, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Government plots massive crackdown on businesses

4 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Zimbabwe to tug and monitor all deportees with serious crimes

11 hrs ago | 840 Views

Inobubele Dube: The Gwanda girl developing wings

12 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Zimbabwe's A1 known knowns: Zanu PF has already rigged 2023 and participating will give illegal regime legitimacy

13 hrs ago | 579 Views

How safe are Covid-19 Vaccines?

13 hrs ago | 905 Views

Mnangagwa sets up fundraising Committee

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fact-checking Biti's corruption speech

16 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

16 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Zapu orders members to vaccinate ahead of October congress

16 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF conference to be held virtually

17 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zanu-PF confident of surpassing 5 million votes

17 hrs ago | 201 Views

Acquiring national identity cards a nightmare

17 hrs ago | 294 Views

RBZ concerned over notes rejection

17 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Woman found in possession of ‘stolen' syphilis test kits and drugs

18 hrs ago | 580 Views

Thieves use kombi to steal over 50 goats in one day

18 hrs ago | 721 Views

Wutawunashe in GMB Soya Bean inputs scam

18 hrs ago | 870 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister, Minister feud over farm escalates

19 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Katsande on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs

19 hrs ago | 1181 Views

3 Bulawayo swimmers get US scholarships

19 hrs ago | 732 Views

HEXCO examinations suspended

19 hrs ago | 427 Views

81 people escape from covid-19 isolation centre

19 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mnangagwa sets up Zanu-PF fundraising committee

19 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe govt to take delivery of 6,5 million more vaccines

19 hrs ago | 598 Views

CIO boss issued threats to Sipho Malunga before farm grab

19 hrs ago | 673 Views

Steve Kwashi dies

19 hrs ago | 720 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days