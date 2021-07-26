Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra busts fuel/ water scam

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has intercepted three fuel trucks in transit at Chirundu One-Stop Boarder Post linked to a fuel smuggling syndicate in the country.

The fuel was meant to be transported to Zambia, potentially prejudicing the country of potential revenues through organised crime.

In a statement, Zimra's head of corporate communications, Mr Francis Chimanda, confirmed the developments and said two drivers had so far been arrested in connection with the case.

"During the period from 17 July 2021 to 23 July 2021, three tankers that had declared fuel at Forbes Border Post enroute to Zambia were intercepted at Chirundu One Stop Border Post, all loaded with water instead of fuel as per the declarations made at Forbes Border Post.

"The tankers had respectively declared 44 924 litres of diesel, 39 932 litres of diesel and 45 800 litres of petrol destined for Zambia. However, the three tankers after physical inspections turned out to be carrying water.

"The three fuel tankers were flagged for physical inspection and with the assistance of police, two drivers were arrested and have already appeared in court. The driver of the third tanker is still at large after he disappeared during the physical inspection of the vehicle."

Mr Chimanda said Zimra was seized with capacitating its intelligence management unit and will continue leveraging technology and data matching to fish out fuel smugglers.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Malaba bounces back

1 hr ago | 530 Views

Malaba bounces back

1 hr ago | 741 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre now admitting patients

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed

12 hrs ago | 3256 Views

State makes U-turn in Mnangagwa name-dropping con-artist

12 hrs ago | 2881 Views

'Political interference undermining Zacc'

12 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Customs impounds 300 imported cars

12 hrs ago | 3147 Views

Cop arrested for receiving money to influence magistrate, prosecutor

12 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Court orders Tongaat, Rukatya to pay commercial farmer $US1,4m

12 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Health Services Act very oppressive, says doctors

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zimbabwe exporting waste for recycling

12 hrs ago | 680 Views

Stranded Nust students beg for food

12 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Zapu postpones congress, again

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Challenges facing Zimbabwe's foreign exchange auction

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Daring thieves breaks into houses of CIOs

12 hrs ago | 1911 Views

'Give AG power to prosecute, enforce accountability,' says Moyo

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Minister directs BCC to avail more vending space

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

DIDG seek NRZ deal revival

12 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwean travellers to verify Covid-19 status online

12 hrs ago | 754 Views

Bulawayo roads benefit from Mnangagwa programme

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Botswana troops off to Maputo

12 hrs ago | 632 Views

Covid-19 local cases increase

12 hrs ago | 660 Views

Taxis, kombis impounded

12 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mohadi calls for unity of Zanu-PF structures

12 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new medical oxygen plant

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prices should remain stable, says Mthuli Ncube

12 hrs ago | 533 Views

Government plots massive crackdown on businesses

12 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Zimbabwe to tug and monitor all deportees with serious crimes

19 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Inobubele Dube: The Gwanda girl developing wings

20 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Zimbabwe's A1 known knowns: Zanu PF has already rigged 2023 and participating will give illegal regime legitimacy

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

How safe are Covid-19 Vaccines?

21 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Mnangagwa sets up fundraising Committee

23 hrs ago | 660 Views

Fact-checking Biti's corruption speech

24 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

26 Jul 2021 at 19:29hrs | 1885 Views

Zapu orders members to vaccinate ahead of October congress

26 Jul 2021 at 19:28hrs | 152 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days