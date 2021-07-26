Latest News Editor's Choice


Malaba bounces back

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S annual inflation for the month of July 2021 slowed down to 56,37 percent, latest data show.

The decline, which reflects a 50,27 percentage points from the June 2021 figures of 106,64 percent, is in line with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ's) target of 55 percent by this month.
In its latest report, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) said:
"The year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of July 2021 as measured by the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 56,37 percent.

"This means that prices as measured by the all-items CPI increased by an average of 56.37 percent between July 2020 and July 2021."

The agency also said the month-on-month rate of inflation in July declined to 2,56 percent from last month's rate of 3,88 percent.

" This means that prices as measured by the all-items CPI increased by an average rate of 2,56 percent from June 2021 to July 2021," said Zimstat.

Source - chronicle

