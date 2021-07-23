Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA under Ramaphosa becoming a military state, political analyst claims

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLITICAL analyst and University of South Africa (Unisa) Professor Tumi "BB" Senokoane said South Africa was fast becoming a military state reflecting the apartheid system which opposed freedom for all.

Senokoane spoke to the Daily News on Monday of his concerns about what he described as an attempt to silence voices raising genuine issues around the government's failures.

He said the monitoring of people's interactions on social media was a serious concern that everyone needed to worry about. His concerns included the silence by academics and the media, and he argued that they were intimidated about speaking on issues affecting the country.

"Many writers, scholars, academics and journalists are afraid to put their views on paper, social media, or anywhere because our president has warned us to think twice before we write or press the button on our phones and computers."

Speaking on the deployment of the military, he said: "The last time I experienced the deployment of soldiers, was in the apartheid era."

Echoing Senokoane, Professor Sipho Seepe said: "The deployment of naked power and brute force is a clear indicator of weakness. It is not proof of power. Power is with the people and not with the military."

On the missing voice of the academics and media silence on the challenges the country was grappling with, Seepe said: "This is because a majority of them are in the pockets of politicians with deep pockets."

Professor of Economics Chris Malikane said: "The more telling thing is that the people as a whole are cowed into silence for fear of being labelled counter-revolutionary or insurrectionist, thereby inviting arrest."

Approached for comment, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, said: "Ramaphosa has on several occasions explained his decisions on the deployment of the army, also deployed last year to assist with our containment of the pandemic. Recently, the army was deployed to attend to an unprecedented attack on our democracy and economy."
Source - Daily News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

ZANU PF youth leader in age cheating

35 mins ago | 101 Views

White farmer enlists US federal court in enforcing US$277m arbitral award against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Entrepreneurship, no politics, will solve our problems' insist Masiyiwa - rubbish, solution is good governance

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Goodwood Cup: Previous winners and 2021 favourites

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe annual inflation slows down to 56,37%

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

Malaba bounces back

5 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Zimra busts fuel/ water scam

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre now admitting patients

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed

15 hrs ago | 3421 Views

State makes U-turn in Mnangagwa name-dropping con-artist

15 hrs ago | 3086 Views

'Political interference undermining Zacc'

15 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Customs impounds 300 imported cars

15 hrs ago | 3362 Views

Cop arrested for receiving money to influence magistrate, prosecutor

15 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Court orders Tongaat, Rukatya to pay commercial farmer $US1,4m

15 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Health Services Act very oppressive, says doctors

15 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimbabwe exporting waste for recycling

15 hrs ago | 729 Views

Stranded Nust students beg for food

15 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Zapu postpones congress, again

15 hrs ago | 342 Views

Challenges facing Zimbabwe's foreign exchange auction

15 hrs ago | 835 Views

Daring thieves breaks into houses of CIOs

15 hrs ago | 2001 Views

'Give AG power to prosecute, enforce accountability,' says Moyo

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Minister directs BCC to avail more vending space

15 hrs ago | 195 Views

DIDG seek NRZ deal revival

15 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwean travellers to verify Covid-19 status online

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Bulawayo roads benefit from Mnangagwa programme

16 hrs ago | 363 Views

Botswana troops off to Maputo

16 hrs ago | 666 Views

Covid-19 local cases increase

16 hrs ago | 696 Views

Taxis, kombis impounded

16 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mohadi calls for unity of Zanu-PF structures

16 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new medical oxygen plant

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

Prices should remain stable, says Mthuli Ncube

16 hrs ago | 570 Views

Government plots massive crackdown on businesses

16 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Zimbabwe to tug and monitor all deportees with serious crimes

22 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Inobubele Dube: The Gwanda girl developing wings

24 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Zimbabwe's A1 known knowns: Zanu PF has already rigged 2023 and participating will give illegal regime legitimacy

24 hrs ago | 818 Views

How safe are Covid-19 Vaccines?

24 hrs ago | 1199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days