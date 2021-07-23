ZANU PF youth leader in age cheating

News / National

by Shelton Muchena/Paul Ndou

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central province acting youth leader Esrom Nhete is reportedly battling for his political survival by trying to cheat his way back to the top post in the looming provincial elections.Although Nhete is no longer suitable for the post he is allegedly trying to bounce back Bulawayo24.com is reliably informed."We are having a problem with Nhete who is over 35 years the maximum age for political office in the youth league gone are the days when we had Youth who were over 40 like Pupurai Togarepi the second republic is very clear on the youth league age," explained the source.Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU PF lowered the maximum age for political office in the youth league to 35 in a fresh campaign that seeks to promote a greater voice for young people.Apart from age cheating cde Nhete is accused of telling ZANU-PF youths that the party was broke and has no land to give the youths to do their projects and he promised to give peace of mountains to those who were serious in doing projects.Furthermore, the over age youth leader is reportedly behind the refusal of a goat project which was offered to the youths by Politiburo Member Kenneth Musanhi so that the youth could improve their lifestyle in the province.The move was meant to flush out drug abuse and create employment.Speaking to this publication, some youths said" Nheta imboko yemunhu akuramba kuti tiite maprojects atikupiwa navaMusanhi because anoda tirambe tirimarombe tichitenga bronco kwaari hatichada ngaachienda zvake uyo agenda yake hatichaiziva"(meaning Nhete is useless, he is denying us opportunities to do some projects that we are being offered by cde Musanhi.Musanhi had mobilized 800 goats for all the eight districts in the province but Nhete reportedly denied youths the project on factional lines.Nhete could not be reached for comment as his mobile number was power off.Meanwhile, acting secretary for Youth league Tendai Chirau said preparations for National Youth league executive elections are underway across the country's 10 provinces starting from cell level.