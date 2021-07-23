Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF youth leader in age cheating

by Shelton Muchena/Paul Ndou
36 mins ago | Views
ZANU PF Mashonaland Central province acting youth leader Esrom Nhete is reportedly battling for his political survival by trying to cheat his way back to the top post in the looming provincial elections.

Although Nhete is no longer suitable for the post he is allegedly trying to bounce back Bulawayo24.com is reliably informed.

"We are having a problem with Nhete who is over 35 years the maximum age for political office in the youth league gone are the days when we had Youth who were over 40 like Pupurai Togarepi the second republic is very clear on the youth league age," explained the source.

Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU PF lowered the maximum age for political office in the youth league to 35 in a fresh campaign that seeks to promote a greater voice for young people.

Apart from age cheating cde Nhete is accused of telling ZANU-PF youths that the party was broke and has no land to give the youths to do their projects and he promised to give peace of mountains to those who were serious in doing projects.

Furthermore, the over age youth leader is reportedly behind the refusal of a goat project which was offered to the youths by Politiburo Member Kenneth  Musanhi so that the youth could improve their lifestyle in the province.

The move was meant to flush out drug abuse and create employment.

Speaking to this publication, some youths said" Nheta imboko yemunhu akuramba kuti tiite maprojects atikupiwa navaMusanhi because anoda tirambe tirimarombe tichitenga bronco kwaari hatichada ngaachienda zvake uyo agenda yake hatichaiziva"(meaning Nhete is useless, he is denying us opportunities to do some projects that we are being offered by cde Musanhi.

Musanhi  had mobilized 800 goats for all the eight districts in the province but Nhete reportedly denied youths the project on factional lines.

Nhete could not be reached for comment as his mobile number was power off.

Meanwhile, acting secretary for Youth league Tendai Chirau said preparations for National Youth league executive elections are underway across the country's 10 provinces starting from cell level.



Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

White farmer enlists US federal court in enforcing US$277m arbitral award against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

SA under Ramaphosa becoming a military state, political analyst claims

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Entrepreneurship, no politics, will solve our problems' insist Masiyiwa - rubbish, solution is good governance

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Goodwood Cup: Previous winners and 2021 favourites

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe annual inflation slows down to 56,37%

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

Malaba bounces back

5 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Zimra busts fuel/ water scam

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre now admitting patients

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed

15 hrs ago | 3424 Views

State makes U-turn in Mnangagwa name-dropping con-artist

15 hrs ago | 3087 Views

'Political interference undermining Zacc'

15 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Customs impounds 300 imported cars

15 hrs ago | 3362 Views

Cop arrested for receiving money to influence magistrate, prosecutor

15 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Court orders Tongaat, Rukatya to pay commercial farmer $US1,4m

15 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Health Services Act very oppressive, says doctors

15 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimbabwe exporting waste for recycling

15 hrs ago | 730 Views

Stranded Nust students beg for food

15 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Zapu postpones congress, again

15 hrs ago | 342 Views

Challenges facing Zimbabwe's foreign exchange auction

15 hrs ago | 837 Views

Daring thieves breaks into houses of CIOs

15 hrs ago | 2001 Views

'Give AG power to prosecute, enforce accountability,' says Moyo

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Minister directs BCC to avail more vending space

16 hrs ago | 195 Views

DIDG seek NRZ deal revival

16 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwean travellers to verify Covid-19 status online

16 hrs ago | 831 Views

Bulawayo roads benefit from Mnangagwa programme

16 hrs ago | 363 Views

Botswana troops off to Maputo

16 hrs ago | 666 Views

Covid-19 local cases increase

16 hrs ago | 696 Views

Taxis, kombis impounded

16 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mohadi calls for unity of Zanu-PF structures

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new medical oxygen plant

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

Prices should remain stable, says Mthuli Ncube

16 hrs ago | 570 Views

Government plots massive crackdown on businesses

16 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Zimbabwe to tug and monitor all deportees with serious crimes

22 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Inobubele Dube: The Gwanda girl developing wings

24 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Zimbabwe's A1 known knowns: Zanu PF has already rigged 2023 and participating will give illegal regime legitimacy

24 hrs ago | 818 Views

How safe are Covid-19 Vaccines?

24 hrs ago | 1199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days