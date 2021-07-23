Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government halts Chinese mining activities in game reserve

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
GOVERNMENT departments implicated in granting Chinese firm, Afrochine, a controversial special mining grant inside Mavuradona Game Park were on Monday summoned for a crisis meeting in which they traded blame, leading to government suspending the company's operations, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

The meeting, held in Harare and chaired by Local Government minister July Moyo, was attended by executives from the ministry of Mines, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ), Muzarabani and Guruve Rural District Councils (RDCs).

According to sources who attended the crisis meeting that sought to address public outcries arising from Afrochine's irresponsible mining activities inside the wildlife reserve, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it was unanimously agreed the Chinese company should immediately fold operations.

"There appeared to be consensus that the mining is not doing any good to the conservation of our natural resources in the Mavuradonha Wilderness," the source said.

"It was established that some of the miners had papers but actually breached conditions set. Some had no papers at all but claimed to have authority to operate in the conservancy while others had authority from Guruve RDC but encroached into Muzarabani," the source added.

The suspension will be regarded as a win by Chief Chiweshe, who over the weekend put his head on the line by standing up to the Chinese, for long regarded as King Makers in the ruling Zanu-PF party and Zimbabwean politics.

He is among the many who challenged Afrochine's chrome exploration and extraction within the wildlife conservancy which has been maintained in its original state since 1988.

Added the source: "The NMMZ said the area is a national monument and it is a criminal offence to alter material and cultural heritage of the area. EMA was actually saying it depends on what stakeholders are voicing in issuance of EIA certificates, if people turn them down then EMA has no right to right to proceed with issuing a certificate. It also raised points to the effect Mavuradonha was already being considered for global recognition by making it a World Heritage site hence any such activity might jeopardise this."

"Only the Guruve RDC supported mining activities in the area although it was noted they were least affected and the ministry of Local Government made it clear licensing mining in areas such as Mavuradonha without its approval was illegal. It was agreed that all mining activities are suspended pending a decision made by a higher authority," the source added.

Chief Chiweshe told journalists wide gaping holes being left by the Chinese were no longer a danger only to animals and the environment but humans as well.

He expressed concern they were neither respecting local traditions or laws governing mining not just at Mavuradonha Wilderness but across the country.

Chief Chiweshe accused government officials of being bribed to ensure Afrochine gets approval to mine in Mavuradonha Wilderness.

"The challenge is corruption where everyone is now aiming to get a 5 percent kickback fro every investor, here we call it hukopokopo," said Chief Chiweshe.

Afrochine through its proxy Allen Mashumba constructed gravel roads within the Wilderness to transport equipment and ore.

More roads to new "sites" were under construction when journalists visited the area over the weekend.

According to staff at Mavuradonha Wilderness, the Chinese had indicated they wanted "dark" soil at one of the conservancy's wetlands, a breeding ground for Kudus, Zebras, Impalas and Wildebeests, for an unspecified reason.

These species have since time immemorial called the place home.

The mine's representatives were invited into the meeting but their submissions failed to change the outcome.

To illustrate the scale of the environmental degradation, another Chinese mining company left hundreds of white granite blocks it cut off a mountain and cabins employees used as shelter, without any attempt to rehabilitate the site.

The destruction is unbelievable, a floor almost a third of a football pitch lies unused, with no sign anyone can use it for anything.

Source - newzimbabwe.com

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa dumped by aide

12 mins ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa orders schools to reopen

13 mins ago | 170 Views

'More Zimbabweans face deportation from UK'

14 mins ago | 66 Views

Chamisa linked MDC Alliance members fire Mwonzora

14 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa backs Ndewere appeal

16 mins ago | 82 Views

WHO exposes Zimbabwe's COVID-19 figures

16 mins ago | 102 Views

Malaba swears in Judge President

17 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases

18 mins ago | 31 Views

Forced police transfers triggers anxiety over COVID-19

18 mins ago | 46 Views

Robber invades all-night vigil, rapes congregant

19 mins ago | 76 Views

Police urge mourners to avoid night vigils

20 mins ago | 37 Views

Cattle rustlers hide cow in a pit

20 mins ago | 33 Views

Whites more corrupt than us, says Mliswa

21 mins ago | 63 Views

Zimbabweans want inclusive national dialogue - research

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Pregnant women can get COVID-19 jabs, says WHO

22 mins ago | 27 Views

'Civil servants wage bill Mthuli's headache'

22 mins ago | 63 Views

UBH petitioned to reinstate suspended trainee nurse

23 mins ago | 26 Views

SA soldiers confiscate illicit Zim cigarettes worth R1m

24 mins ago | 32 Views

Zifa hope for Caf favour

24 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's govt spends $120 million on lunch

25 mins ago | 70 Views

Bosso players want out

25 mins ago | 49 Views

South African truck driver fined for smuggling

26 mins ago | 37 Views

Extended headlights mounted on vehicles illegal, says police

26 mins ago | 43 Views

Death row inmate Jindu loses appeal

27 mins ago | 48 Views

Government agrees to reopen border posts

27 mins ago | 77 Views

Government set to expedite construction at Mpilo

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Chiwenga clash over Covid-19 jabs

28 mins ago | 122 Views

Headmaster cleared of rape after 2 years in jail

29 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe records 107 deaths from Covid-19 in a day

29 mins ago | 56 Views

Woman loses cars to boyfriend

29 mins ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF targets to raise US$140m

30 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe removed from TB highly burdened countries

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Chamisa MDC's fresh sanctions call flops

30 mins ago | 79 Views

Victoria Falls, Kazungula border posts reopen for vaccinated tourists

31 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe inflation takes a tumble, exports rise

31 mins ago | 42 Views

ZANU PF youth leader in age cheating

10 hrs ago | 1718 Views

White farmer enlists US federal court in enforcing US$277m arbitral award against Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1879 Views

SA under Ramaphosa becoming a military state, political analyst claims

12 hrs ago | 976 Views

'Entrepreneurship, no politics, will solve our problems' insist Masiyiwa - rubbish, solution is good governance

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

Goodwood Cup: Previous winners and 2021 favourites

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe annual inflation slows down to 56,37%

14 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Malaba bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2884 Views

Zimra busts fuel/ water scam

14 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre now admitting patients

14 hrs ago | 513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days