Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa MDC's fresh sanctions call flops

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
THE MDC-Alliance unsuccessfully tried to lobby the European Union (EU) to impose fresh sanctions on Zimbabwe after its parliamentarians had been recalled from Parliament following a Supreme Court ruling that stripped Mr Nelson Chamisa of the leadership of the main opposition party.

After the Supreme Court ruling, which resulted in the Dr Thokozani Khupe led faction assuming the reins of power in the troubled MDC, the opposition party, that previously engaged the Western world to impose illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, reached out to the EU. Through Mr Fabio Massimo Castaldo, an Italian, who is a member of the European Parliament, the MDC A sought to pile up pressure on the EU to interfere in Zimbabwe's domestic affairs.

Recently, in written questions to the EU Parliament, Mr Castaldo suggested the imposition of the so-called Magnitsky type sanctions that are being used by the Western world to punish countries that do not pander to its whims.

According to the Parliamentarians for Global Action, in April this year, Mr Castaldo, at the instigation of the MDC A tabled two written questions to the European Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) concerning the expulsion and political persecution of PGA Member, Hon. Dorcas Sibanda and other Zimbabwean Members of Parliament.

The questions read, "What can the EU do in support of the exercise of civil and political rights in Zimbabwe? As envisaged in Articles 8 and 29 and Annex VIII on political dialogue as regards to human rights, democratic principles, and the rule of law of the Cotonou agreement, can the EU enter into meaningful political dialogue to exercise pressure on the Zimbabwean Government to ensure the respect of democratically elected Parliamentarians".

In response to the MDC A, the EU used its formal dialogue with Zimbabwe on June 10 and expectedly raised the concerns of the MDC A.

"The EU held a formal political dialogue with Zimbabwe at ministerial level on 10 June 2021 in Harare. On this occasion, the EU raised the issue of the recall of MDC Alliance parliamentarians from Parliament. The EU also called upon the Zimbabwean Government to organise at the earliest occasion the holding of by-elections for all vacant seats in Parliament to uphold the crucial representational role of Parliament by ensuring that all people are at all times represented in Parliament by an elected member of their choice''.

This, has been a pattern for the MDC A, which was formed at the behest of white former farmers who lost land during the land reform programme. However, while previous attempts to drag the name of the country have succeeded, as is manifested in the imposition of illegal sanctions on the country which continue to bleed the nation, the dawn of the Second Republic has seen relations between the EU and Zimbabwe thawing.

The rapprochement drive that is being driven by President Mnangagwa has culminated in political dialogue between Zimbabwe and the 27 member states' bloc of largely Western nations.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa dumped by aide

12 mins ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa orders schools to reopen

12 mins ago | 165 Views

'More Zimbabweans face deportation from UK'

13 mins ago | 62 Views

Chamisa linked MDC Alliance members fire Mwonzora

14 mins ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa backs Ndewere appeal

15 mins ago | 81 Views

WHO exposes Zimbabwe's COVID-19 figures

16 mins ago | 100 Views

Malaba swears in Judge President

17 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases

17 mins ago | 31 Views

Forced police transfers triggers anxiety over COVID-19

18 mins ago | 44 Views

Robber invades all-night vigil, rapes congregant

18 mins ago | 75 Views

Police urge mourners to avoid night vigils

19 mins ago | 37 Views

Cattle rustlers hide cow in a pit

20 mins ago | 32 Views

Whites more corrupt than us, says Mliswa

20 mins ago | 63 Views

Zimbabweans want inclusive national dialogue - research

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Pregnant women can get COVID-19 jabs, says WHO

21 mins ago | 27 Views

'Civil servants wage bill Mthuli's headache'

22 mins ago | 63 Views

UBH petitioned to reinstate suspended trainee nurse

23 mins ago | 25 Views

SA soldiers confiscate illicit Zim cigarettes worth R1m

23 mins ago | 32 Views

Zifa hope for Caf favour

24 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa's govt spends $120 million on lunch

24 mins ago | 69 Views

Bosso players want out

25 mins ago | 48 Views

South African truck driver fined for smuggling

25 mins ago | 37 Views

Extended headlights mounted on vehicles illegal, says police

26 mins ago | 43 Views

Death row inmate Jindu loses appeal

26 mins ago | 48 Views

Government agrees to reopen border posts

27 mins ago | 76 Views

Government set to expedite construction at Mpilo

27 mins ago | 10 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Chiwenga clash over Covid-19 jabs

28 mins ago | 120 Views

Headmaster cleared of rape after 2 years in jail

28 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe records 107 deaths from Covid-19 in a day

29 mins ago | 56 Views

Woman loses cars to boyfriend

29 mins ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF targets to raise US$140m

29 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe removed from TB highly burdened countries

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Victoria Falls, Kazungula border posts reopen for vaccinated tourists

30 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe inflation takes a tumble, exports rise

31 mins ago | 42 Views

Government halts Chinese mining activities in game reserve

31 mins ago | 37 Views

ZANU PF youth leader in age cheating

10 hrs ago | 1718 Views

White farmer enlists US federal court in enforcing US$277m arbitral award against Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1875 Views

SA under Ramaphosa becoming a military state, political analyst claims

12 hrs ago | 976 Views

'Entrepreneurship, no politics, will solve our problems' insist Masiyiwa - rubbish, solution is good governance

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

Goodwood Cup: Previous winners and 2021 favourites

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe annual inflation slows down to 56,37%

14 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Malaba bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Zimra busts fuel/ water scam

14 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre now admitting patients

14 hrs ago | 513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days