Zanu-PF targets to raise US$140m

by Staff reporter
29 mins ago
President Mnangagwa has appointed a resource mobilisation committee to raise funds for the party's activities including preparing for the 2023 elections. This comes as pollsters have predicted a Zanu-PF election whitewash in the impending polls on the back of life-changing development programmes that are taking place around the country.

In just three years since last elections, the Zanu-PF Government led by President Mnangagwa, has embarked on several projects such as the rehabilitation of roads and construction of major dams.

President Mnangagwa has been commended for laying a firm foundation for the recovery and sustainability growth of the Zimbabwean economy through the highly successful Transitional Stabilisation plan, from October 2018-December 2020 that stabilised the economy as well as the introduction of the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1 that seeks to achieve accelerated, inclusive based sustainable economic growth and development (January 2021-December 2025).

The committee, which will be chaired by Phillip Chiyangwa, will work under the Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Patrick Chinamasa who is also the party's acting national Political Commissar.

"To help achieve and sustain the good work that has been started by His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and First Secretary of Zanu-PF and to help achieve the socio-economic and political transformation of our country whose target is to create a prosperous and empowered Upper Middle Income Society by 2030 it is imperative that the party mobilises adequate financial resources to win the 2023 harmonised elections resoundingly.

"This noble task requires to be spearheaded by an astute personality who is revered in business and with the requisite experience in such a unique mobilisation task. The party has therefore desired to repose that onerous but achievable task to a man who has vast experience in the cut-throat of the world of business. He is a strategist and committed member of the central committee of the party who has numerous business accolades to his credit. I wish therefore to announce to you all that His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of the party Zanu-PF, ED Mnangagwa, has appointed Phillip Chiyangwa as the chairman of the party's Fundraising Committee with immediate effect. This is not the first time as the chairman of the party's Fund Raising Committee but was also chairman of the same committee in the 1990s and spearheaded the Fund Raising effort far beyond expectations," Chinamasa said.

Some of the members in the committee are Elder Everisto Mudhikwa, Codes Scott Sakupwanya, Zodwa Mkandla, Tafadzwa Musarara and Antony Pote. The committee will be reporting an accounting directly to Zanu-PF's secretary for Finance Chinamasa.

Fundamentally all the proceeds which are to be mobilised from this endeavour will be rigorously accounted for, with the party's official bank account being the sole channel into which financial resources are deposited. The resources will also fund the party's cell restructuring and data capturing exercise that would lay a firm foundation for modernising the administration of the party to be in line with the modernisation of the economy which is already underway spearheaded by President Mnangagwa.

"I am happy to be appointed as the Resource Mobilisation Committee chair for the party, our mandate is to raise more than US$140 million for the party. Chiyangwa urged Zimbabweans to support the ruling party Zanu-PF which is committed to transforming the livelihoods of the people.  

"I want Zimbabweans to support the ruling party Zanu-PF, and make contributions.  

''The President wants to make sure the party is financially sound. That is what we are going to embark on so that we can be able to make the party stronger once more financially. We need to prepare for everything. Our task is to ensure we raise the required funds for the party," said Chiyangwa.

The ruling party is seeking to get funding from the diaspora, corporates, the informal sector, and also beneficiaries of the land reform programme.

Source - the herald

