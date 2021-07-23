Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Headmaster cleared of rape after 2 years in jail

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
FORMER Makumbe Mission primary school headmaster Silas Chitate has been acquitted of raping an orphaned Grade 7 pupil at the school, after serving two years of a 15-year prison term.  

Chitate was in September 2018 jailed for an effective 15 years after three years were conditionally suspended.

Aggrieved by the trial court's decision, Chitate through his legal counsel, Mrs Euchariah Makaka of Zimudzi and Associates, approached the High Court appealing against both conviction and sentence.

 Two judges of the High Court, Justices Pisirayi Kwenda and Benjamin Chikowero-sitting as an appeals court absolved Chitate of any wrongdoing, finding that he was did not commit the offence.  

In its ruling, the court accepted Mrs Makaka's submissions that Chitate was a victim of emotional justice, as the trial court failed to apply its mind to the facts and the law to arrive at an appropriate decision. Regional magistrate Ms Nyasha Vhitorini presided over the rape case. However, her verdict did not escape the indignation of the judges who found the entire proceedings to be a travesty of justice and quashed both conviction and sentence.

During trial, the prosecution alleged that in June 2018, the complainant returned to Makumbe Primary School from Marondera with three pupils where they had gone for sports.  

Mr Chitate escorted the pupils to their homes but found the gate to the complainant's house locked.  He persuaded the complainant to sleep at his house and she agreed. It was alleged Chitate raped the girl around midnight before going to his bedroom. After a fully contested trial Ms Vhitorini ruled that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt to secure a conviction.

The magistrate handed down a long  custodial sentence which was later quashed by the higher court.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa dumped by aide

16 mins ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa orders schools to reopen

17 mins ago | 261 Views

'More Zimbabweans face deportation from UK'

18 mins ago | 90 Views

Chamisa linked MDC Alliance members fire Mwonzora

19 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa backs Ndewere appeal

20 mins ago | 107 Views

WHO exposes Zimbabwe's COVID-19 figures

21 mins ago | 141 Views

Malaba swears in Judge President

21 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases

22 mins ago | 36 Views

Forced police transfers triggers anxiety over COVID-19

23 mins ago | 51 Views

Robber invades all-night vigil, rapes congregant

23 mins ago | 89 Views

Police urge mourners to avoid night vigils

24 mins ago | 41 Views

Cattle rustlers hide cow in a pit

24 mins ago | 38 Views

Whites more corrupt than us, says Mliswa

25 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabweans want inclusive national dialogue - research

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Pregnant women can get COVID-19 jabs, says WHO

26 mins ago | 31 Views

'Civil servants wage bill Mthuli's headache'

27 mins ago | 73 Views

UBH petitioned to reinstate suspended trainee nurse

27 mins ago | 29 Views

SA soldiers confiscate illicit Zim cigarettes worth R1m

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Zifa hope for Caf favour

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa's govt spends $120 million on lunch

29 mins ago | 79 Views

Bosso players want out

30 mins ago | 53 Views

South African truck driver fined for smuggling

30 mins ago | 46 Views

Extended headlights mounted on vehicles illegal, says police

30 mins ago | 49 Views

Death row inmate Jindu loses appeal

31 mins ago | 50 Views

Government agrees to reopen border posts

32 mins ago | 90 Views

Government set to expedite construction at Mpilo

32 mins ago | 10 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Chiwenga clash over Covid-19 jabs

33 mins ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe records 107 deaths from Covid-19 in a day

34 mins ago | 63 Views

Woman loses cars to boyfriend

34 mins ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF targets to raise US$140m

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe removed from TB highly burdened countries

34 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa MDC's fresh sanctions call flops

35 mins ago | 81 Views

Victoria Falls, Kazungula border posts reopen for vaccinated tourists

35 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe inflation takes a tumble, exports rise

36 mins ago | 45 Views

Government halts Chinese mining activities in game reserve

36 mins ago | 41 Views

ZANU PF youth leader in age cheating

10 hrs ago | 1723 Views

White farmer enlists US federal court in enforcing US$277m arbitral award against Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1883 Views

SA under Ramaphosa becoming a military state, political analyst claims

12 hrs ago | 978 Views

'Entrepreneurship, no politics, will solve our problems' insist Masiyiwa - rubbish, solution is good governance

12 hrs ago | 798 Views

Goodwood Cup: Previous winners and 2021 favourites

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe annual inflation slows down to 56,37%

14 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Malaba bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Zimra busts fuel/ water scam

14 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre now admitting patients

14 hrs ago | 514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days