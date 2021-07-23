Latest News Editor's Choice


Government set to expedite construction at Mpilo

GOVERNMENT is set to expedite the construction of infrastructure in health facilities in order to ensure improved health care services.

Speaking yesterday during a tour to assess progress on the reconstruction of Mpilo Central Hospital staff residences that were gutted by fire in May, Ministry of Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Dr John Mangwiro said more wards and accommodation for health staff were set to be constructed in hospitals.

Government has released $287 million towards reconstruction of three doctors' quarters and a nurses hostel. The project which started last month is set to be completed in three months.

"As Government, our plan is to ensure that all healthcare givers are accommodated within hospital grounds. Plans are underway to build accommodation flats and houses for health workers.

"We also want to ensure that they have food within their work premises to ensure that they have good working conditions. More wards will also be constructed.

"I'm so happy with the progress here, most of the brick work inside has been done. The rooms inside were quite small, the number of doctors that will be accommodated will be small but the rooms are much bigger and each doctor will have bigger space," he said.

Dr Mangwiro urged authorities to maintain cleanliness in all health facilities and applauded Mpilo Central Hospital for improving on its cleanliness. He urged health personnel to set an example and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro (left) tours construction projects to assess progress at Mpilo Central Hospital

"The matron told me that there was a bit of hesitation towards vaccination among nurses but they are now responding well. I urge all citizens to take up this vaccination seriously. The publication by pathologist Dr Makunike after examining more than 200 bodies showed that over 90 percent of those who died were not vaccinated. As Government we will continue to put in place measures to ensure that people get vaccinated so we can reach herd immunity soon," he said.

Speaking during the tour by Dr Mangwiro, project manager Major Rameck Zvinoitavamwe said they were now 67 days into the project. He said they had been allocated 95 days to complete the project but progress was hindered by unavailability of building materials at the onset.

Major Zvinoitavamwe said the set timeline was likely to be extended by a few days. A total of 41 doctors were forced to escape through a window when fire gutted the building and reduced to ashes all their belongings including household property, certificates, food and clothes.

In 2018, another Mpilo doctors' residence was gutted by fire and property worth US$300 000 was lost and the following year in June, a doctor slept, leaving his heater on, which resulted in another fire which destroyed another doctors' hostel. All three buildings were said to have gone for too long without maintenance which could have caused the fire incidents.

Source - chroncile

