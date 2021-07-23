Bosso players want out

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS' players have asked to be released from their contracts and issued with clearances so they can seek employment elsewhere after the club failed to pay them their June salaries.The players besieged the club's offices along Robert Mugabe Way from 10am yesterday demanding an audience with chairman Johnfat Sibanda. When they failed to meet the chairman, the players sat in the reception area, while the club captains led by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda were locked up in a meeting in Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube's office.Club treasurer Donald Ndebele and executive committee member Mgcini Mafu were present in the meeting, but the players were still unhappy with the absence of chairman Sibanda, whom they believe holds the keys to unlocking the current impasse.It is believed that Sibanda had initially agreed to be part of the meeting, but he didn't turn up."The chairman knew he was supposed to meet the boys, but at the 11th hour he referred everything to the CEO, whom he said should handle the situation," said a source."One player said they had agreed to demand clearance letters so that they "sign" for other teams than "for us to be here and not getting paid.""Imagine getting here at 10am using our own funds and the chairman is not even here because he is busy yet we had made it clear we wanted to meet him. If we are so much of a burden, it's better that they let us go," said a player.Highlanders admitted a fortnight ago that they are under financial strain and Ndebele on Friday sent an SOS to members, fans and other sympathisers to help the club raise money to pay players their June salaries.Ndebele said they were in need of urgent financial injection since Bosso lost their NetOne sponsorship last year when the Government first placed every sport on suspension as part of its cocktail of measures to fight the outbreak of Covid-19. It could not be immediately ascertained how the club will respond to the demands since the players' demand to be released from their contracts are currently not on paper, but merely verbal.