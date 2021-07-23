Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso players want out

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' players have asked to be released from their contracts and issued with clearances so they can seek employment elsewhere after the club failed to pay them their June salaries.

The players besieged the club's offices along Robert Mugabe Way from 10am yesterday demanding an audience with chairman Johnfat Sibanda. When they failed to meet the chairman, the players sat in the reception area, while the club captains led by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda were locked up in a meeting in Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube's office.

Club treasurer Donald Ndebele and executive committee member Mgcini Mafu were present in the meeting, but the players were still unhappy with the absence of chairman Sibanda, whom they believe holds the keys to unlocking the current impasse.

It is believed that Sibanda had initially agreed to be part of the meeting, but he didn't turn up.

"The chairman knew he was supposed to meet the boys, but at the 11th hour he referred everything to the CEO, whom he said should handle the situation," said a source.

"One player said they had agreed to demand clearance letters so that they "sign" for other teams than "for us to be here and not getting paid."

"Imagine getting here at 10am using our own funds and the chairman is not even here because he is busy yet we had made it clear we wanted to meet him. If we are so much of a burden, it's better that they let us go," said a player.

Highlanders admitted a fortnight ago that they are under financial strain and Ndebele on Friday sent an SOS to members, fans and other sympathisers to help the club raise money to pay players their June salaries.

Ndebele said they were in need of urgent financial injection since Bosso lost their NetOne sponsorship last year when the Government first placed every sport on suspension as part of its cocktail of measures to fight the outbreak of Covid-19. It could not be immediately ascertained how the club will respond to the demands since the players' demand to be released from their contracts are currently not on paper, but merely verbal.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa dumped by aide

17 mins ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa orders schools to reopen

18 mins ago | 278 Views

'More Zimbabweans face deportation from UK'

19 mins ago | 93 Views

Chamisa linked MDC Alliance members fire Mwonzora

20 mins ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa backs Ndewere appeal

21 mins ago | 111 Views

WHO exposes Zimbabwe's COVID-19 figures

22 mins ago | 146 Views

Malaba swears in Judge President

22 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases

23 mins ago | 42 Views

Forced police transfers triggers anxiety over COVID-19

23 mins ago | 51 Views

Robber invades all-night vigil, rapes congregant

24 mins ago | 91 Views

Police urge mourners to avoid night vigils

25 mins ago | 41 Views

Cattle rustlers hide cow in a pit

25 mins ago | 41 Views

Whites more corrupt than us, says Mliswa

26 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabweans want inclusive national dialogue - research

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Pregnant women can get COVID-19 jabs, says WHO

27 mins ago | 31 Views

'Civil servants wage bill Mthuli's headache'

27 mins ago | 75 Views

UBH petitioned to reinstate suspended trainee nurse

28 mins ago | 30 Views

SA soldiers confiscate illicit Zim cigarettes worth R1m

29 mins ago | 37 Views

Zifa hope for Caf favour

29 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa's govt spends $120 million on lunch

30 mins ago | 80 Views

South African truck driver fined for smuggling

31 mins ago | 46 Views

Extended headlights mounted on vehicles illegal, says police

31 mins ago | 49 Views

Death row inmate Jindu loses appeal

32 mins ago | 50 Views

Government agrees to reopen border posts

32 mins ago | 91 Views

Government set to expedite construction at Mpilo

33 mins ago | 10 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Chiwenga clash over Covid-19 jabs

34 mins ago | 152 Views

Headmaster cleared of rape after 2 years in jail

34 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe records 107 deaths from Covid-19 in a day

34 mins ago | 64 Views

Woman loses cars to boyfriend

35 mins ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF targets to raise US$140m

35 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe removed from TB highly burdened countries

35 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa MDC's fresh sanctions call flops

35 mins ago | 82 Views

Victoria Falls, Kazungula border posts reopen for vaccinated tourists

36 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe inflation takes a tumble, exports rise

36 mins ago | 46 Views

Government halts Chinese mining activities in game reserve

37 mins ago | 42 Views

ZANU PF youth leader in age cheating

10 hrs ago | 1725 Views

White farmer enlists US federal court in enforcing US$277m arbitral award against Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1886 Views

SA under Ramaphosa becoming a military state, political analyst claims

12 hrs ago | 978 Views

'Entrepreneurship, no politics, will solve our problems' insist Masiyiwa - rubbish, solution is good governance

12 hrs ago | 799 Views

Goodwood Cup: Previous winners and 2021 favourites

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe annual inflation slows down to 56,37%

14 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Malaba bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Zimra busts fuel/ water scam

14 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre now admitting patients

14 hrs ago | 514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days