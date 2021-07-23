Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pregnant women can get COVID-19 jabs, says WHO

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has said pregnant women in communities where the COVID-19 pandemic is widespread could get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

The health mother body said it was necessary for expecting mothers to be vaccinated if the benefits of getting the jab outweighed the risks of contracting the virus.

This followed growing public concerns about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines on pregnant women and lactating mothers.

WHO Africa regional vaccines officer Phiona Atuhebwe in a statement yesterday said: "Pregnant women should get the vaccine when the benefits outweigh the risks. They face a high risk of severe illness from COVID-19. We do not yet have enough data on the safety of the vaccine on pregnant women.

"However data from the United States where around 90 000 pregnant women have been vaccinated mainly with mRNA vaccines like Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna have not raised any safety concerns."

She added: "Pregnant women should get the vaccine to protect themselves if the virus is widespread in their communities or if they have other conditions that put them at more risk of severe illness. These conditions include diabetes, hypertension, obesity and others."

Atuhebwe urged health workers to provide the necessary information on the vaccines to women, adding that countries have different guidelines based on their situations.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Chamisa dumped by aide

18 mins ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa orders schools to reopen

19 mins ago | 295 Views

'More Zimbabweans face deportation from UK'

20 mins ago | 96 Views

Chamisa linked MDC Alliance members fire Mwonzora

20 mins ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa backs Ndewere appeal

22 mins ago | 122 Views

WHO exposes Zimbabwe's COVID-19 figures

22 mins ago | 154 Views

Malaba swears in Judge President

23 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases

24 mins ago | 44 Views

Forced police transfers triggers anxiety over COVID-19

24 mins ago | 52 Views

Robber invades all-night vigil, rapes congregant

25 mins ago | 92 Views

Police urge mourners to avoid night vigils

26 mins ago | 41 Views

Cattle rustlers hide cow in a pit

26 mins ago | 42 Views

Whites more corrupt than us, says Mliswa

26 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabweans want inclusive national dialogue - research

27 mins ago | 22 Views

'Civil servants wage bill Mthuli's headache'

28 mins ago | 77 Views

UBH petitioned to reinstate suspended trainee nurse

29 mins ago | 31 Views

SA soldiers confiscate illicit Zim cigarettes worth R1m

29 mins ago | 37 Views

Zifa hope for Caf favour

30 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa's govt spends $120 million on lunch

31 mins ago | 82 Views

Bosso players want out

31 mins ago | 55 Views

South African truck driver fined for smuggling

32 mins ago | 47 Views

Extended headlights mounted on vehicles illegal, says police

32 mins ago | 50 Views

Death row inmate Jindu loses appeal

33 mins ago | 51 Views

Government agrees to reopen border posts

33 mins ago | 92 Views

Government set to expedite construction at Mpilo

34 mins ago | 10 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Chiwenga clash over Covid-19 jabs

34 mins ago | 154 Views

Headmaster cleared of rape after 2 years in jail

35 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe records 107 deaths from Covid-19 in a day

35 mins ago | 66 Views

Woman loses cars to boyfriend

35 mins ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF targets to raise US$140m

36 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe removed from TB highly burdened countries

36 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa MDC's fresh sanctions call flops

36 mins ago | 82 Views

Victoria Falls, Kazungula border posts reopen for vaccinated tourists

37 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe inflation takes a tumble, exports rise

37 mins ago | 47 Views

Government halts Chinese mining activities in game reserve

38 mins ago | 43 Views

ZANU PF youth leader in age cheating

10 hrs ago | 1729 Views

White farmer enlists US federal court in enforcing US$277m arbitral award against Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1888 Views

SA under Ramaphosa becoming a military state, political analyst claims

12 hrs ago | 979 Views

'Entrepreneurship, no politics, will solve our problems' insist Masiyiwa - rubbish, solution is good governance

12 hrs ago | 799 Views

Goodwood Cup: Previous winners and 2021 favourites

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe annual inflation slows down to 56,37%

14 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Malaba bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2897 Views

Zimra busts fuel/ water scam

14 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Ekusileni Medical Centre now admitting patients

14 hrs ago | 515 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days